Moondoggie Liveree offers chance to experience Adams County waters

The Moondoggie logo, designed by Gerber, indicates the head of the gravel entranceway on Brush Creek Road in Manchester, Ohio.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Moondoggie Liveree in Manchester, Ohio, a new kayak and canoe business, offers a chance to experience the tranquility of Adams County waters.

A few short months ago, Owner Nikki Gerber found inspiration to open the aqueous business through a need she identified in local newspapers.

“When we bought [property], we didn’t immediately think ‘liveree.’ We just wanted to buy a little lot of land for a tiny home business — and that’s still the plan — but my neighbor, every time we would talk, he would tell me to get the newspaper to know what was going on [in the area]. So, every time we would drive out here, I would pick up the paper. I was reading, and I kept seeing news about public accesses; ODNR putting in ramps, tourism on the rise, all of these things about the creek. I was finally like — I want to start a liveree,” said Gerber.

This aspiration needed a name, and it was found in an unlikely place.

“It was a sign [we found] at Goodwill. It was a surfboard that had a shark bite off of it. We saw it and we bought it. We loved it. We looked up what it meant,” said Gerber.

One of the first things they found associated with “Moondoggie” was the fictional character created by Frederick Kohner in his 1957 novel Gidget. In the novelization Gidget Goes Hawaiian, it is learned that the character’s nickname refers to his fondness for surfing by moonlight.

“Moondoggie” also has many other connotations which the couple were fond of, further solidified by their love of the moon.

“We’re going to offer three [routes] starting at State Route 348, State Route 125 and Creek’s Bend. [Patrons] will park here, and we’ll shuttle them up to the launch where they’ll float back to here,” said Gerber.

State Route 348 is a six-plus-hour route, State Route 125 is a four to five-hour route and Creek’s Bend, the shortest, is an hour and a half to two hours.

“It’s $30 kayaks all day long no matter which [route] you take. There is a shuttle fee since a lot of people already have their own kayaks. I had to incorporate a shuttle fee just for people who wanted me to drop them off on location. Creek’s Bend is a $10 shuttle fee, but the other two, State Route 348 and State Route 125 are $15. All in all, with kayak rental, it would be $45. Canoes are different, at $30, $40 and $50, since they hold more people,” said Gerber.

The Liveree currently has 12 kayaks and eight canoes for rental.

“There are lots of little islands such as ours where you can stop and picnic and enjoy yourself along the way,” she said.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Gerber will also be offering kayaks by the hour on the barge at Manchester islands.

“Soon, I want to do moonlight floats and date night floats. We’re also looking to do wedding packages in partnership with The Landing at Brush Creek,” said Gerber. More partnerships and services are in the works.

“It’s been a wild ride. I love Adams County. I’m beyond happy. It’s a lot to process. I can’t believe everything I have accomplished in the last 10 months, but it’s going well. This last year, a lot has changed. I have no other way to explain it other than God is good. I’ve been blessed. Life is good, God is good; you just have to keep riding that [current] and see where it goes,” said Gerber.

A ribbon-cutting will be held on July 9 at noon at 4590 Brush Creek Road in Manchester. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MoonDoggie-LIVERee-103594935137721 or e-mail moondoggieliveree2020@gmail.com.

The business website will soon launch with appointment booking.