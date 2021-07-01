Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

All Adams County Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Have a safe holiday!

Calling all animal lovers. The Peebles Library will have their Animal Face Stress Balls family program on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. In this program, kids and teens can choose from the face designs provided or come up with their own to decorate their stress balls. Space and supplies are limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the Peebles Library at (937) 587-2085.

Bring the North Adams Library’s sidewalk to life during their Animal Sidewalk Art family program. On Wednesday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m., families of all ages will get to decorate the library’s sidewalk with chalk drawings of their favorite animals or animal tracks. Space is limited, so please pre-register for this program by calling the North Adams Library at (937) 386-2556.

Encourage a love of reading in your child by signing them up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! In this program, parents or legal guardians can register their Adams County child to receive a free book in the mail every month until the child’s 5th birthday. These books are age-specific, spanning from birth through preschool, and chosen to help promote early literacy skills to prepare your child for school success. You can sign up your child online or by downloading and mailing the paper registration form to the Peebles Library. Both of these options are available through our website: adamscolibrary.org. The Adams County Public Library’s participation in this program is made possible by our partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Office, Leadership Adams, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and additional funding partners.

Library Resource Spotlight: Get ready for your summer road trip by using the Chilton Library! This free online database can help you with all your automotive maintenance and repair needs. It provides easy step-by-step directions complete with diagrams, photographs, and identification codes specific to your vehicle’s year, make, and model. Chilton also generates helpful maintenance timelines tailored to your vehicle and its current operating condition, so you can keep your vehicle running smoothly. To access this useful resource, visit our website.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12 – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to sign up for our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program! Going on now until July 31, children, teens, and adults can sign up at their local library branch or online using Beanstack. Simply track your reading and activities to earn fun prizes!

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.