We have become a society where our phones are our constant companions. I used to laugh at how crazy it seemed that someone relentlessly had a phone in their hand, but I’ve become one of them. I mostly use mine to capture pictures, so I justified my actions by saying I was using it as a camera and not a phone. But then my kids became teenagers and I didn’t want to miss any texts or phone calls from them if they were out on the road. So, unless my whole family is home with me, my phone is always in my pocket and always on.

The problem with that is, unless we have all notifications turned off, we are continuously interrupted with messages. Texts. Emails. News alerts. House alarm alerts. Messenger. Social media updates. If we are like most people, we’re inclined to immediately respond by picking up the phone to see what we’re missing. All. Day. Long. And if we are doing that, our attention is on our phone instead of on the life that is happening around us.

I didn’t realize how much it happened until my youngest called me out. “Oh my gosh, Mom! Stop checking your phone when I’m in the middle of telling you something!” She was right. I was inadvertently making her feel like what she had to say was not as important as whatever was going on with my phone. It was constantly pulling my attention away from her. A wave of guilt hit me when I thought of how many other times this happened. Most of us will say we don’t like being held to those constraints, but we keep doing it anyway.

What’s weird is, we share posts about ‘the good ol’ days’ and how much better life used to be when things were simpler. We reminisce about childhood memories of playing outside and drinking from the water hose. Playing ‘Red Rover’ and roller skating. Running with the neighborhood kids all day and having our parents call us in for dinner just before dark. We loved that, right? Yet, we’ve grown so accustomed to having Wi-Fi everywhere we go that we tend to get a bit panicked if we find ourselves in an area where there is not service. We have to stay connected.

Why do we continue to crowd out the things we say we loved the most and replace them with things we say we don’t want? My older kids grew up with no Wi-Fi, but our younger kids have always had access to it. I don’t want their childhood memories to consist of how much many games they won playing their friends on X-box. I’m not saying technology is evil and we must end it, but don’t our kids

deserve the same simple pleasures of childhood that we had? It’s harder now, but it is still possible.

Our family always vacations to the north woods where there is no Wi-Fi. Or phone. Or cable television. The kids used to bulk at being ‘disconnected,’ but they have come to look forward to it. Screen time is replaced with s’mores by the campfire. Card games, 4-wheeling, and front porch swinging. Long walks, picking flowers. Mornings and evenings with a fishing pole in hand. Volleyball, badminton, cornhole, and frisbee. Reading a book together, snuggled under a blanket.

Here’s what I figured out. They don’t really miss the Wi-fi. They miss time with us. When the screens are disconnected, we are more connected. They probably wouldn’t admit it to their friends, but they would choose more family time like that over X-box any day. Those are the memories that make a great childhood. And here the thing: If we can do it on vacation, we can do it at home.

Our family incorporated a few fun things to combat too much screen time this summer. First, we had our kids write ‘wish list’ activities on post-it notes. They included things like going on a hike, fishing at the lake, riding bikes, having a backyard campfire, having a friend over to swim, and so forth. Almost every activity is free. Then, they wrote some acts of service. Those post-its include things like helping their grandparents do yard work, volunteering at church, bringing items to the homeless shelter, etc. We put all of the post-its on the side of our refrigerator.

Each day, the kids do their chore, then either read a book or exercise before they are allowed screen time. After everyone is done, we take a look at our post-its and choose a service activity. When we’ve done at least one act of service for the week, we choose the ‘wish list’ activities. When an activity is complete, we leave the post-it on the fridge, but mark it with a check. It’s fun to see how much we have accomplished over the summer.

I’m not going to lie. It’s hard work. And we don’t do an activity every single day, because Mama needs downtime. There are also times when they bulk at the screen time limits, but sticking to my guns is so worth it! I don’t want them to look back on their summer and have nothing to remember except sitting in the house watching television. We don’t get this time back.

Have a great summer, friends!