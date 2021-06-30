Senior Center reopens to public July 1

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

It is now official! The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. will be re-opening to the public on July 1. Please bring your vaccination card with you for your first visit back. If you have not been vaccinated, you are required by our agency to wear a mask. We ask for your cooperation as we continue to move forward. Thank you and welcme back!

Independence Day observation – Our agency will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the holiday. Please take time during your festivities with your family and friends to give a moment to remember and thank all Veterans, especially those who have returned home and still suffer in one form or another for what they have given to defend those freedoms we currently enjoy. Remember too, those still serving our country and their families. Show your respect by flying the flag proudly.

Storm Readiness – Recovering from an emergency or a natural disaster tomorrow often depends on the planning and preparation done today. Talk to the doctor to determine if the person in your care needs to be admitted to a hospital prior to the emergency. In addition to the standard supplies of food, water and first aid kits (listed on Red Cross or FEMA websites), consider additional precautions:

· Create a network of neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers. Discuss your needs and make sure everyone knows how to operate necessary medical equipment.

• List the type and model numbers of medical devices, like oxygen tanks and wheelchairs.

· Note medications that require refrigeration and have a cooler chest and frozen ice packs ready.

· If the person in your care is in a wheelchair or has mobility problems, plan for how they will evacuate. Have a manual wheelchair as a backup for a motorized one.

• Be prepared to bring your own durable medical equipment to an evacuation shelter.

· For blind or visually impaired persons, keep an extra cane by the bed and attach a whistle to it.

· For hearing impaired, store hearing aids in a container attached to the nightstand or bed post, so they can be located quickly.

· Have ID information for the person as well as copies of emergency documents, evacuation plans and emergency health information card.

• Ask your doctor about stocking up on a week’s supply of all prescription medication.

• Make sure everyone knows where the first-aid kit and emergency supplies are located.

Source: CDC; FEMA

The Summer Crisis Program begins July 1 and they will be conducting phone interviews only. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment.

Quote for the day:

“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all,—

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” ~John Dickinson, 1768