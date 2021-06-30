Melvin Dale Young, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Melvin was born March 24, 1942 in Adams County Ohio to the late Albert and Ocie (Bayless) Young. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sons Nelson Dale Young and Michael Lee Young.

Melvin was a member of the Laborers Union Local 18.

Survivors include long time family friend Darlene; one daughter Sheryl Mullenix & Tony of Kingsport, TN; one sister Olive Brannigan of Jamestown, OH; one brother Clyde Young and Sharon of West Union; one grandchild Felicia Mullenix; one great grandchild Sadie Rose and special friend Brad Hanson of Manchester.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Wirth officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.