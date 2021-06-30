Submitted News

The Adams County Retired Teachers Association (ACRTA) is proud to announce Jenna McClanahan as the recipient of their 2021 scholarship. Jenna is a Class of 2021 graduate of Manchester High School.

She is the daughter of Greg and Alicia McClanahan and is planning to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she will major in Early Childhood Education Pre-K-5th grades. Upon graduation, she hopes to teach second grade. Congratulations to Jenna on this award.

The ACRTA annually presents a $500 scholarship to an Adams County graduating senior who is planning on majoring in an educational field at the college of their choice. Applications are available in each county school’s guidance office in early winter