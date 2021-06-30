Barbara Ann Hughes, 76, of West Union, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Center in Seaman. She was born December 7, 1944 in Wayne County, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by one son, Eugene “Bub” Shannon Hughes; parents: Edward and Maude (Ball) Curtis; one sister, Sharon Curtis and first husband, Morgan Boyd.

She is survived by husband, Eugene T. Hughes of West Union; one son, Monty (Heather) Boyd of Peebles; one daughter, Shelly Ann Boyd of Alexandria, Kentucky; five step-daughters: Teresa (Mike) Reid of Williamsburg, Trina (Sandy) Sparks of Seaman, Teri (Chuck) Crawford of Seaman, Tammy Pinto (Chris Foster) of Winchester and Theilia (Rusty) Payne of Dandridge, Tennessee; one step-son, Travis (Shea) Fitzpatrick of New Market, Tennessee; one brother, Winston Curtis; 25 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Barbara was a wonderful, warm hearted woman. She loved animals and spent many years caring for rescued cats and dogs. She spent many years as an auditor for the State of Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 1 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The private funeral is 1 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated. Bishop Matthew Armstong will officiate.

The private interment is at Evergreen Cemetery, 3834 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.