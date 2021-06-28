WU Lions Club announces Grand marshals for Independence Day parade

Submitted News

The West Union Lions Club has announced that David and Nancy Hook have been selected as Grand Marshals for the 2021 Independence Day Parade in West Union. The parade will be held on Sunday, July 4.

“Throughout their lives, David and Nancy (Hook) have generously contributed to the community and are pleased to recognize these outstanding citizens and honor their noteworthy accomplishments,” said Stephen Caraway, past President of the West Union Lions Club. “They have worked hard and given so much time and energy to the community that we all call home.”

According to Matthew Sheeley, President of the West Union Lions Club, the parade will return to normal. In 2020, candy and handouts were prohibited, that will not be the case this year. “We are excited to continue one of our community’s longest traditions,” said Sheeley.

The Club encourages all local businesses, organizations, and individuals to come and have an entry in the parade or be a spectator. The line-up will commence on both sides of Cherry Street beginning at 1 p.m. and step-off will be at 1:30 p.m. The parking lot for the Historic Wayside Inn will be off limits this year because they will be open and serving customers and flow to their parking lot should not be interrupted, according to the club.

The parade will be broadcast live on C103.

“We are excited to continue one of our community’s longest traditions,” said Sheeley. The West Union Lions Club is one of the last remaining community service organizations in West Union, now celebrating its 89th year of service.