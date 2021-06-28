Winchester First Church of Christ hosting July 4 Patriotic Concert, ‘The Spirit of America’

Submitted News

The Winchester First Church of Christ will present its sixth annual patriotic concert in two performances, both on July 4 (10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.). Only the 6 p.m. concert will be followed by a picnic for all who attend. This is a free concert for the community, giving special honor to our local veterans and current members of our military, to whom we owe thanks for our freedom.

This powerful presentation, with DVD enhancement, takes the time to remember how this country was forged through hard work and determination, and fortified by a sense of adventure and dreams of a better life. Most of all, it was built on the biblical principles of Almighty God. Enjoy the four- part harmony of the Winchester First Church of Christ adult choir as you sit back and reflect on how blessed you are to live in this nation.

The church is located at 1408 Tri-County Road in Winchester. For more information, contact Gene Toole at (937) 205-2518.