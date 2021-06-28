Robert Downs, age 79 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Robert was born May 4, 1942 in Seaman, Ohio to the late Arthur and Lena(Jenner) Downs.

Survivors include his wife Linda (Freeman) Campbell-Downs of Winchester; four daughters, Aleana Mekelburg and Brian of Brentwood, California, Juanita Miller of Cincinnati, Sherry Doss of Mt. Orab, and Melissa Downs of Winchester; one son, Robert E. Downs of Flint, Michigan; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family has entrusted the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with the handling of cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter.