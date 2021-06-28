Liberty Classy Clovers highlight senior member

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The L:iberty Classy Clovers 4-H Club is profiling one of its seniors members, Alexis Mason, a 2021 graduate of West Union High School.

Q. How may years have you participated in 4-H?

A. I have been in 4-H for nine years.

Q. What is your best 4-H memory?

A. My best memory us the Beginners Camp from 2019.

Q. What was your biggest 4-H accomplishment?

A. My biggest accomplishment in 4-H was qualifying for the State Fair.

Q. What is you favorite thing about beingin 4-H?

A. The camps are my favorites.

Q. What skills have you gained from being in 4-H?

A. From being in 4-H, I have gained valuable leadership skills.

Q. What would you want others to know about 4-H?

A. Spending a lot of years in 4-H looks good on your college application.

Q. What are your future plans?

A. I plan to attend Thomas More University and major in Psychology.