By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Family Recovery Services (FRS) Transportation has moved to a new location, and as of last year, has expanded to include public transit.

“FRS Transportation started in 2001 in Highland County, Ohio, and expanded into Adams County in 2010. At that time, we offered non-emergency medical transportation which was subsidized through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Job and Family Services in both counties. As of 2020, we offer both non-emergency medical transit along with rural public transportation,” said Transportation Director Damon Lucas.

Transportation services were fulfilled through its former office on East Main Street in West Union, Ohio, though due to growing pains, a need arose to move to a larger space.

“We needed more office space and parking space as we are up to 15 vehicles now servicing Adams County. [The old Dinsmore building on State Route 41 in West Union] has a large area to one day do our own basic maintenance on our vehicles. It also gives us more room for a training center for our continuous driver training required by ODOT. Ultimately, it’s large enough for further expansion in the future,” said Lucas.

Since acquiring the building, the large storefront has been renovated into office space to serve the needs of the dispatch team and managers. The storage room, located in the rear, will eventually function as a service area.

“Before the pandemic in March of last year, FRS Transportation became a public transit with funding by way of a grant through ODOT as well as continued subsidization through Job and Family Services for continuing non-emergency transportation in Highland County. We started routes in Hillsboro and Greenfield, Ohio, and we had a loop that ran like a traditional bus route until COVID-19 hit three weeks later and everything shut down. During the shutdown, we continued demand response service in Highland and added it to Adams County to help everyone get the supplies needed. In July of 2020, we were awarded another grant that allowed us to bring public transit to Adams County,” said Lucas.

That service was implemented in January of this year.

“We currently offer demand response transit, where the client will call preferably 24 hours in advance — we can do same day as well — to let us know where they need to go whether it be work, shopping, social services, mental health services or medical services. We supply transportation needs inside the county at a pretty reasonable rate, and it’s all based on the zone where they live. The pricing for the zones is, $1 for you to go anywhere in the county if you live in West Union city limits; outside of West Union up to 10 miles, it’s $2 and for more than 10 miles away is $3. We also have a 30-day pass, so if you live within West Union, you can spend $20 and get unlimited trips anywhere in the county for 30-days. If you live outside city limits, it’s $30. We get a lot of people that are going to work that utilize our passes,” said Lucas.

The Adams County branch currently serves around 12 individuals that are taken to work weekly.

“It’s a huge opportunity for anybody that does not have reliable transportation to get to work. We cover first, second and third shifts currently in our Highland County office and will expand to Adams if the need is there. Our office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to handle scheduling needs,” said Lucas.

FRS Transportation also offers an inter-county 30-day pass, which provides transportation between Highland and Adams Counties for $35. A one-day trip between counties will cost you $4.

“Starting on Monday, June 28, we are going to start traditional bus routes in West Union. It will be $1 for them to get on Monday through Friday. Every hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the loop will start at Timber Ridge Apartments, then to West Union Public Library, the [courthouse square], Family Dollar, down State Route 41 to Southern Ohio Medical Center, Adams County Shelter for the Homeless, Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Oakdale Estates, Glendale and Eddy’s Apartments, Job and Family Services, Spruce Lane Apartments and Adams County Apartments, then we’ll start back at the beginning. That loop will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday only. This is called a fixed-deviated route, so the route is set to hit those points; however, if someone cannot make it to a stop or location, we will stop en route to pick them up, all they have to do is call the office,” said Lucas.

All FRS Transportation vehicles are wheelchair accessible and can accommodate two wheelchairs at a time.

“If there’s anyone in a wheelchair that needs us to come out and pick them up as well, we can do that. We can haul up to two wheelchairs at a time in the vehicles. Another deviation could be if they’re already in the vehicle and they want to go to somewhere along the route, we’ll stop. Just let the driver know along the way. One of the other locations we were testing is a Manchester loop that will run Monday and Thursday only,” said Lucas.

That route will start at Island View and Foothill Apartments to Dollar General, 401 Pike Street, 1St Stop and then Manchester Public Library.

“Once we make the loop in Manchester, we’ll bring those people back to West Union to shop. Basically, it’s a route around Manchester, and then we’ll go to Save-a-Lot and Walmart in West Union, and then it will start back over in Manchester. The goal here is to try and get those people in Manchester who have no access to groceries to West Union and back within the hour. Down the road, we’re thinking of expanding and doing a day with Peebles, Seaman and Winchester if we get any interest,” said Lucas.

By June 25, the location of stops and times will be on their website at frstransportation.org. Interested individuals can also call the office for more information at (937) 779-3212.

“People are used to seeing FRS vehicles in the county and thinking it’s just for medical transportation. It’s so much more than that now. We still do medical transportation, but we now also offer public transit services to all residents in the county. I would invite the residents of Adams County to come out and give us a try. We want to give everybody the opportunity to have true public transit in the county and go where they want to go,” said Lucas.