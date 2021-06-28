Commissioners hold June 14 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 14, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward and Ty Pell. Commissioner Barbara Moore was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Al Bolte.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the presented bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the following transfer of funds: Supplemental Transfers: $200 from 001-100-5470, Professional Svcs, to 001-1005700, Advertising/Printing, County General $10,000 from 020-172-5421, ConSvcs-Day Care, to 020-172-5424 ConSvcs Non-Recurring, Child Svcs $10,000. from 020-172-5422, ConSvcs-Adoption Sub., to 020-172-5705 Pass Thru-Soc Sec, Child Svcs.

Additional Appropriations: $225,000 to 001-122-5420, Contract Services, County General $18.03 to 076-121-5800, Cyber Sec. Fund, Board of Elections.

There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending June 4, 2021.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund for the payment of courthouse and grounds maintenance improvements. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to schedule the hearing for the FY 2022 County Tax Budget for Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve bi-weekly salary compensation in lieu of hourly compensation for Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip retroactive to June 7, 2021. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the final grant application for the Alexander Salamon Airport FY2021 and authorize President Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a cell phone stipend allowance of $55 per month for Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues:

• PRC Funding/Back to School distributions

• Annual contract agreements

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a service agreement with Adamson Fire Protection, LLC for monitoring and servicing of the fire alarm, extinguishers and sprinkler system at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a service agreement with High Efficiency Products to provide maintenance and repair to the heating and cooling system at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a service agreement with Anchor Pest Control to provide termite and pest control at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Southern Ohio Security for monitoring and servicing of agency security and fire alarm as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

Duff Kindt, DeForest Amateur Radio Club, Inc., invited the Commissioners to the HAM Radio Summer Field Day on Saturday, June 26, 2021 to be held at the Adams County Board of Health grounds.

EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier met with the Board to discuss the following issues:

• Personnel, compensation

• Piketon Squads available on GovDeals.com

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier at 10:18 a.m. to discuss personnel (compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

President Ward reconvened the session at 10:32 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m. one bid was received for the Village of West Union Courthouse Sidewalk Replacement Project and read as follows: #1.) WAI Construction Group, LLC $112,500 It was moved by Diane Ward and Ty Pell to award the bid for the Village of West Union Adams County Courthouse Sidewalk Replacement Project to bidder WAI Construction Group, LLC at the price of $112,500 upon recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues:

• Manchester riverfront restoration

• Strategic Plan for Adams County through BOBCAT Grant

• Village of Winchester water sourcing project

• Courthouse Soffit and Fascia Painting Project

• Sallie Port drainage

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement with WAI Construction Group, LLC for the Courthouse Exterior Soffit and Fascia Paint Project in the amount of $23,700. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: All aye.

Dana Whalen, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, met with the Board to discuss the following legal issues:

• Proposed Paraglider lessons at Adams County Airport

• Winchester Industrial Park covenants

• Village of Winchester water sourcing

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission Adams County Caucus 2021 Second Round Meeting was conducted in the Government Center conference room via Zoom at 1 p.m. Those present in the Government Center were Commissioner/Caucus Chair Diane Ward and ECD Director/Project Review Committee Member Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.