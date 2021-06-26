Joseph (Joe Bill) Dryden age 73 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday June 25, 2021
at his residence. Joe Bill was born on March 11, 1948 the son of the late Albert and Betty
(Tomlin) Dryden in Manchester, Ohio, besides his parents he was preceded in death by a
brother Jim Dryden.
Joe Bill attended the Bentonville Community Church.
Joe Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Ruth Dryden of West Union, Ohio; two
daughters Fonda Conley of Hillsboro, Ohio; Stacey Dick of Peebles, Ohio; one son Darren
Dryden of Manchester, Ohio; sister Joy Sanders of Manchester, Ohio; two brothers Jerry Dryden
of Manchester, Ohio; John Dryden of Bentonville, Ohio; six grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker
Funeral Home, with Pastor John Greenlee officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester
Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to the time of service.
