Submitted News

Adams County citizens are now enjoying free food from seven LittlePantries, courtesy of the NACDD Grant Project under the Adams County Medical Foundation. The Little Pantries are located in Manchester, Blue Creek,West Union, Peebles, Seaman, Winchester, and Cherry Fork.

All pantries are operational and Church 180 sets aside appropriate food items for the pantries while Venture Productions then picks the food up and distributes it to the pantries.

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to be the Grant Coordinator working with all partners for the sustainability and continued success of all the projects associated under this healthy communities since 2016. To date, over $70,000 has been awarded to Adams County for the grant work.

“One in six people in America are hungry and those numbers are even higher in the poorest county in Ohio”, says Liz Lafferty from Venture Productions.

If anyone wants to hold a food drive for the Little Food Pantries, please do so and then drop the items off to Venture Productions, 11516 SR 41, West Union, Ohio.