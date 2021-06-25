“Let every man honor and love the land of his birth and the race from which he springs and keep their memory green.” — Henry Cabot Lodge

INTRODUCTION

The good ship Henry and Francis set sail with a dozen or more families, a sprinkling of maiden ladies, bachelors, widows, and widowers — unwilling passengers all.

Banished from their native Scotland and bound for the wild shores of New Jersey in the year 1685, they had turned Land’s End, a southern tip of England — when serious sickness overtook them.

George Scott, Laird of Pistachio, in charge of these passengers, was among those who died early in the epidemic that claimed most of the ship’s crew and many of the passengers.

Scott had treated these unwilling passengers kindly; now they had fallen into other hands.

Upon landing, the unscrupulous men who had taken command attempted to make them sign an agreement that would give them the status of redemptioners, or indentured servants. Under the proposed terms, they would have to serve four years to pay for their passage.

However, these fighting Covenanters, otherwise known as Reformed Presbyterians, banished from their homeland because of religious persecution, refused to sign. Instead, they entered a protest before the New Jersey legal tribunal.

The decision of the jury was that they had not boarded the ship of their own accord and had not bargained for any money or service. Now, according to the laws of the country, they were assoiled. Thus, the first Covenanters put down roots in free America.

Their church groups scattered thinly at first and too small to organize were known as praying societies. In Scotland, they had carried on under praying societies when formal church organizations were not possible. Now they found the same system fitted their present need.

In later years, after these groups had grown and were organized into official churches, the praying societies continued as mid-week prayer meetings.

There praying societies soon became known just as Society, and is perhaps the only society with a capital S to which any true Covenanter ever belonged.

The Covenanters had no patience with governmental tyranny. Before the Revolutionary War, they were strong supporters of the Whigs, as were all branches of Presbyterianism.

In England, the Rebellion was attributed especially to the Presbyterians. Walpole’s well-known statement made in the English Parliament, that, “Cousin America has run off with a Presbyterian Parson,” expressed the power of Presbyterianism.

The heated preaching against tyrannical governments by Reverend Alexander Craighead is said to have inspired the people of Charlotte, North Carolina, to write their famous Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.

The Colonists declared themselves independent of Great Britain, July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; but the first Declaration of Independence was written by the Scotch-Irish Presbyterian followers of the Reverend Alexander Craighead, in May 1775, more than a year before the National Declaration.

Bancroft says that the first public voice in America for dissolving all connection with Great Britain came, not from the Puritans of New England, the Dutch of New York, or the Planters of Virginia, but from the Scotch-Irish Presbyterians of the Carolinas; he evidently refers to the Mecklenburg Declaration.

Looking farther back, this influence was due to the meeting of the Covenanters of Octorara, Pennsylvania, wherein 1743, they publicly denounced the policy of George the Second, renewed the Covenants, and swore with swords uplifted that they would defend their lives and their property against all attack and confiscation and that their consciences should be free from submitting to the state church.

The facts are recorded in Covenanter history and the people of Charlotte, North Carolina, still celebrate the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.

Thomas Jefferson says, in his Autobiography, that when he was preparing the National Declaration, he and his colleagues searched everywhere for formulas. The printed proceedings of Octorara were before him and he used the ideas in the Mecklenburg Declaration. This may be found in “Wheeler’s Reminiscences” in the Congressional Library.

Covenanters and all branches of Presbyterians are justly proud of their patriotic past.

In 1781, the Old Northwest Territory was established by Congress.

Between 1781-86, land claims of New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Connecticut, north of the Ohio River had been ceded to Congress, while Virginia reserved the region between Little Miami and Scioto Rivers, to satisfy soldier’s bounty claims. This latter section was known as the Virginia Military District of the Old Northwest Territory.

My mother’s paternal great grandparents were of the Locust Grove-Palestine settlement. Her maternal great-grandparents were of the Ridge-Brush Creek settlement. These settlements were about eight miles apart.

Locust Grove and The Ridge are specific geographic locations within the Virginia Military District. In stories that came down to me through generations, Palestine is synonymous with Locust Grove, and Brush Creek with the Ridge.

Palestine and Brush Creek were the names of the Covenanter churches. The church names alone identified these communities for a period in the early days.

There is a record of the coming of the Wickerham’s and Platters to the Locust-Grove-Palestine community in 1797.

By tradition, the Covenanters had settled in both communities before this date. Many of these first settlers had been soldiers of the Revolution.

The Wickerham’s trace their ancestry to the Puritan Separatists who sojourned in Holland in the early sixteen hundreds. Peter Wickerham and his family, who came to the Northwest Territory in 1797, were Methodists.

Here, in what became, or already was, the little hamlet of Palestine (Locust Grove), he built a temporary log house. Nearby, he built a large brick house, which was the first brick and plaster house built in this Military District and for many years was known as the Wickerham Tavern. Properly speaking, it was a wayside inn.

This family contributed much too early history in this region. Although there are many Wickerhams in America, I have never known any of other ancestries who were Wickerhams.

Peter’s son, John, because he became a Covenanter, figures in this story with his descendants, though the descendants of his brothers are better known in the county today.

Two cousins, James Oscar and Joseph Wickerham, were well-known physicians, who practice the greater part of their lives in the county. Nor has the same been unknown in national politics.

Most of the stories here recorded were told to me by Aunt Lou, many years ago. She remembered many of the very aged people who were of the first settlers. Some incidents were related by mother and some by Mary Ann Ralston McCreight.

Further details were told me by Jennie Williams, who heard them from her aunts. Some data that confirms dates are from letters of David Platter, a first cousin of my maternal grandfather.

Others, especially Linnie Cornelius, church secretary of the Newport Campbellite Church, and Reverend Lester, Pastor of the Cherry Fork and Seaman United Presbyterian Churches, have been very helpful in furnishing documented early church history.

The happenings recorded from 1898, are from my own memory.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues.