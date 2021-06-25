2020 Euro: Group Stage Recap

By Isaiah and Arbutus Wuest

The group stage matches of the Euro finished on Wednesday, June 23 with more than a few unexpected results. While many of the weaker sides punched above their weight, the top-ranked sides managed to prevail in the end, though without the ease that many predicted.

In Group A, the Italians set a Euro record by winning all three group games without conceding a single goal. After their opening win over Turkey, they cruised past Switzerland 3–0 with three masterfully executed goals—the first a fine counter-attack by midfielder Manuel Locatelli, the second a twenty-yard rocket into the bottom corner also by Locatelli, and the third by Ciro Immobile, making it 2 in 2 for the striker. In the other Group A second match, Wales beat Turkey 2–0 with minimal fuss, the goals from midfielder Aaron Ramsey and right-back Connor Roberts. The final games were straightforward, with Italy beating Wales 1–0 and Switzerland beating Turkey 3–1. The Turks did manage a goal (a splendid twenty-four-yard curler from midfielder Irfan Kahveci), a small consolation for losing three games by a total score of 1–8 in a tournament that they came into as “dark horses.” Group A finished with Italy, Wales, and Switzerland moving forward, and Turkey being eliminated.

In Group B, Finland, Russia, and Denmark all had a shot to qualify for the round of sixteen, making the final match day intense, as each team knew that a win could take them forward. Despite losing the first two games, Denmark knew that if they beat Russia by two goals—and if Belgium beat Finland (as predicted)—they could make the round of sixteen. This match turned out to be one of the finest in the tournament, with both teams playing a fast-paced, aggressive game. Though Russia played well, Denmark were inspired. They opened the scoring in the thirty-fifth minute with a fantastic dipping effort by midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard at twenty-two yards. Then early in the second half, they received the gift of their important second goal when Russian defender, Daler Kuzyaev, tried to pass back to his keeper, Matvei Safonov, and failed horribly, putting the ball on a plate for Danish striker Yusuf Poulsen to score. Denmark continued to press with great heart and energy, but in the seventy-sixth minute, a questionable call from French referee Clément Turpin gifted Russia a penalty. Artem Dzyuba dispatched it with minimal fuss, and once again, Denmark seemed to be going out. But rather than letting their spirits down, the Danes played the best fifteen minutes yet seen in this tournament. In the eightieth minute, the young Safonov blocked two excellent shots, but still the ball ricocheted out to twenty yards, where midfielder Andraes Christensen drove it home to restore their two-goal lead. Six minutes later, they had a fourth goal after a brilliant counter-attack gave Joakim Mæhle a chance to score from seventeen yards. This was a truly remarkable match, with the Danes rousing wholeheartedly to play for their teammate, Christian Eriksen—who continues to recover from a sudden cardiac arrest suffered just before halftime in the first match—thereby lifting Denmark to second place in the group and eliminating Russia. With a 2–0 victory over Finland, Belgium clinched the top spot, also eliminating Finland from the group.

Group C not only ended as would be expected, but was also straightforward throughout. The Netherlands won all three games, by an aggregate score of 8–2, and look to be in excellent form, though Austria and North Macedonia were not very trying opposition. The deciding fixture was Ukraine versus Austria on the final match day. Both entered with 3 points and the same goal differential (0). The only statistic separating the two teams was goals for: Ukraine, 4, and Austria, 3. This meant that a tie would ensure Ukraine a place in the next round—and perhaps because of this, Ukraine never really got into the match. Austria punished them for their lack of initiative with a 1–0 victory, though with 4 points, Ukraine still managed to qualify.

In England’s second Group D match with Scotland, they fell into the cautious and conservative play

that has been commonplace in the history of the “Three Lions,” tying 0–0 in a numbingly dull match that was devoid of a single notable moment. Croatia tied the Czech Republic in their second Group D match, coming back early in the second half with a fine goal from Ivan Perisić. Though the group was still wide open on the final match day, England pulled through in the end, topping the group with a 1–0 shutout win over the Czech Republic through a Raheem Sterling goal assisted by a curving, left-foot cross near the goal line from Jack Grealish in the twelfth minute. Though in third place, the Czechs will still qualify for the round of sixteen with 4 points. Croatia landed solidly in second place after beating Scotland 3–1, taking the lead in the sixteenth minute Nikola Vlašić, only to have Scotland’s midfielder, Callum McGregor, equalize just before the half. In the second half, midfielder and captain, Luka Modrić, made the difference with a superbly executed outside-of-the-boot rocket from twenty yards, which curved back into the top left corner—one of the truly great goals of Euro 2020. Modrić makes a habit of scoring such spectacular goals for both his club and national teams. This goal was followed in the seventy-seventh minute by an assist from Modrić to Ivan Perisic, a header that clinched Croatia’s victory and eliminating Scotland from the Euros.

In Group E, Sweden and Poland played an intense match, as Poland needed a win and Sweden were trying to place themselves at the top of their group. After the Swedes built themselves a two-goal cushion, Robert Lewandowski pulled two back, giving Poland a glimmer of hope. But then in the final minute, as Poland pressed forward, a Swedish break ended in an agonizingly late goal to finish off Poland, and put Sweden in the top of the group. Spain hit a groove in their match versus Slovakia, crushing them 5–0 (thereby eliminating them from the group), a somewhat surprising finish given Spain’s lack of initiative in the first two games.

As of this writing, Group F has not been decided. Though France is assured of a place in the round of sixteen, no team has been clearly eliminated, and Portugal (3 points), Germany (3 points), and even Hungary (1 points) could move forward.

We have not spent our entire time in Colorado taking in Euro matches. In between watching highlights and full-match replays, we have been rising early and staying out until dusk to fish for trout along the South Platte River near Deckers, where we have caught several browns, rainbows, cut-bows, and the occasional (and unwelcome) sucker. By the time we return to our home in the Brush Creek valley, the round of 16 will be in full swing!

Isaiah (17) and Arbutus (14) Wuest live in Adams County and play soccer for the West Union High School team.