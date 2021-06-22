Teresa Lynn (Garman) Walters, 54 years of age, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Teresa was born in West Union, Ohio, on April 18, 1967, the daughter of Linda (Hoop) Fisher and the late Frank Garman. Teresa worked as a medical assistant.

In addition to her father, Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, John Walters, who died on March 31, 2014; and her daughter, Natasha Williams. Teresa is survived by her son, Justin (Jessica) Williams, of Jackson, Ohio; a brother, Patrick (Lora) Garman, of Hillsboro; and two sisters, Ranee (Ricky) Gaffin, of Peebles; and Mindy (Alan) Clough, of Peebles. Teresa will be missed by her two grandchildren, Fern and Phoebe.

One of Teresa’s greatest pleasures in life was being able to help others. Even after death, she achieved her wish to aid others by donating her organs to those in need. Teresa’s generosity will help to improve the quality of many lives. Teresa’s family is planning a celebration of life to honor her memory. It will be scheduled later in the summer.

