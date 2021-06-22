News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is excited to announce the addition of Anthony Blanchard, DPM to its medical staff. Dr. Blanchard will be offering general and surgical podiatry services at ACRMC Monday through Friday.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Blanchard to practice at Adams County Regional Medical Center,” said Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of ACRMC. “Dr. Blanchard’s training at Kent State’s University College of Podiatric Medicine and his residency in surgical podiatry at the Jewish Hospital, in addition to being the Assistant Professor of Clinic Surgery with the University of Cincinnati Physicians, has given him a great scope of experience in foot and ankle procedures needed to serve our community. His expertise will assist in our mission of offering quality healthcare close to home.”

Dr. Blanchard is a foot and ankle podiatric surgeon and a native of a small-town in Northwest Ohio. He completed a Bachelor’s of Science at the University of Dayton and pursued his medical degree at Kent State University’s College of Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Blanchard completed a three-year residency at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio specializing in foot and ankle surgery while focusing on emergent diabetic and complex limb deformity correction.

Dr. Blanchard spent an additional two years practicing podiatric medicine with a private group that focused on hospital-based surgical care in advanced limb salvage, in which he worked closely with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and West Chester Hospital, before joining the University of Cincinnati Physicians in 2013. Since, Dr. Blanchard has served as an Assistant Professor of Clinic Surgery with the University of Cincinnati Physicians.

Dr. Blanchard will practice at the Adams County Regional Medical Center’s outpatient clinic located on its main campus offering podiatric services ranging from foot and ankle surgery to treatment of fractures, diabetic foot care, trauma, arthritis, wounds, and sports injuries, in addition to other services.

Dr. Blanchard is Board Certified in both foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, as well as a Fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Blanchard will begin seeing patients at Adams County Regional Medical Center in July. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call (937) 386-3451.