Shirley A. Tong, 85 years of Latham, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Shirley was born April 20, 1936 near Lancaster, Kentucky., the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Walker) McMillan. Beside her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Randy Duane Tong; two brothers, Thomas and Curtis McMillan; and one sister, Dixie Dorchelin.

Shirley attended the Sinking Spring Community Church. Shirley was a graduate of Peebles High School and was Queen of the Yearbook her Senior year. On Sept. 18, 1959, Shirley was united in marriage to Ronald “Ronnie” Tong who would’ve celebrated 62 years in marriage. Shirley is survived by three sons, Rick (Wendy) Tong of Wilmington, Roger (Tabatha) Tong of Latham, and Russell (Michelle) Tong of Latham; daughter-in-law, Tracie Tong of Latham; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Tapp, Adam (Heather) Tong, Michael (Erin) Tong, Andrea (Harley) Denton, Kabree Tong, Travis (Allie) Tong, Kylie Tong; six great grandchildren, Lucas, Xander and Eve Tapp, Lola and Mason Tong, David Tong; sister-in-law, Lois Tong of Hillsboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Greg Seaman will officiate with burial following in the Washburn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online quest book, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.