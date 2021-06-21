Ronald Lee Hoop, 61 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.

Ronald was born in West Union, Ohio, on May 22, 1960, the son of the late Arthur and Lucy (Owens) Hoop.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Hoop and Robert Hoop. He is survived by his son, Austin Hoop; two sisters, Sandra Combess of Winchester, Ohio and and Mary Sonnier of Knoxville, Tennessee; as well as his significant other, Beverly Fetters.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

