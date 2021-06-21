Frances Jean Williams, 82, of Seaman, Ohio, formerly of Cedar Mills, died June 20, 2021 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Center in Seaman. She was born Jan. 12, 1939 in Moline, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reece Williams and parents, Ivan Hoe and Myrtle Mae (Worley) Ward.

Services are pending.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.