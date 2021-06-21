Dorothy Copas, 97 years of age, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home.

Dorothy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie (Oliver) Harper.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Copas, who died on Sept. 8, 1987; and two sisters and two brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Jim) Gammell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Candy (Frank) McCleese of Hillsboro. Dorothy will be missed by her two grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Randy Storer will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

