ODOT working to prevent costly landslides and rockslides

News Release

Landslides and rockslides are a common issue in parts of eastern and southern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Transportation will use $35 million in federal stimulus funding to complete dozens of projects aimed at catching these issues early or even preventing them in the first place.

When they occur, landslide and rockslide repairs can be very costly and, in many cases, take several months to complete. With few convenient detours available, getting around closed roads can often add a lot of time and distance to travel.

“ODOT is looking to prevent both landslides and rockslides from happening to avoid significant damage to our roadways,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The use of these funds will help to keep our roadways safe for travelers in areas prone to landslides and rockslides.”

ODOT has identified nearly 40 locations in more than a dozen counties where slips and rockfalls are likely to occur in the near future. Among them is U.S. 33 southeast of Athens. A $3.3 million project will protect a section of the highway used by nearly 9,500 vehicles every day.

“Our highly skilled geotechnical engineers comb the state each day looking for potential hazards and their hard work on this effort is paying off – literally. Investing a little today on these projects will help avoid having to spend a lot tomorrow,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

The funding for these projects is part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.