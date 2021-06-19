God is still speaking

“So if God gave them the same gift he gave us who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I to think that I could

stand in God’s way?” Acts 11:17

The one who says God isn’t speaking is the person who’s failing to listen. Acts 10 demonstrates two different men earnestly seeking the Lord. The lives of these men intersect and demonstrate two lives dependent on their Lord, obedient to the Lord despite barriers.

Both Peter, a powerful, Jewish, apostle of Christ, and Cornelius, a powerful roman centurion were instructed to meet together for the spreading of the Gospel. Neither man on his own would have willingly called on the other for a visit social or otherwise. The good news, both were praying and seeking God and were instructed to obey the leading given to them.

Acts 10 contains the account of the first gentile Christians, a household of romans. This was a groundbreaking experience. Had either man ignored the promptings of God, this experience would not have happened. Peter wouldn’t have seen the Spirit of God move amongst gentiles thus becoming convinced that the message of salvation truly was for all people, and Cornelius along with his household would not have received the Spirit of Truth and eternal life. What a loss this would have been if either man refused to obey God’s leading.

Surely there are people out there dismissing the power of God because they are expecting Him to move in impressive power beyond their personal sphere. Perhaps people are more comfortable with an impersonal God. God can clearly move in mighty miraculous ways, but He genuinely desires for us to let Him be personal with us and let us be His conduit or His vessel to work through.

While reading a devotional by Samantha Rodriguez, the following metahphore stuck. “A small child, around eight years old, watches his father with awe and admiration build a custom table in their garage. His father loves his work, but he loves his son even more. He catches a glimpse of his son watching in amazement with eyes wide and full of wonder. He puts down his tools, looks up curiously, and asks himself aloud,

’ I would love some help on this project, but I wonder who would want to help me? Who would want to help me even though it’s not easy or fun?’ The boy almost immediately jumps in front of his father and boldly responds, ‘I do! I can! I will!’

From that moment forward, the father begins to instruct the boy on what steps to take and gives him more opportunities to take the lead. Although the father did not need any help, and certainly did not need any help from a child, he loved his son so much that he invited him to take part in his work. He did it to teach his son because the process will require humility, submission, and patience. Yet he also did it to spend time with his son because the process will also result in a greater bond, trust, and devotion.”

Samantha Rodriguez cited Isaiah 6:8 as the anchor for this metaphor. This verse embodies the heart that God hopes all Christ-lovers will develop. It’s the personal heartcry to be used of God, to be personally involved in His mission of reaching and saving souls through the message of Jesus’ love, death, and resurrection.

God doesn’t need anyone’s help, but He desires the bond between us and Him, our trust and our devotion. His desire to use us won’t stop at our comfort zone. Like Peter likely would not have visited the centurion on his own, yet through assurance in the Lord, he went and witnessed God’s great and loving plan expand and take root.

Rodriguez also said, ” Regardless of the uncertainty or difficulty of the task, the awe, reverence, and love we have for our Lord should outweigh those factors and bring us to accept out mission with the same child-like, courageous faith!”

God is definitely still speaking, yet only the wise hear Him and heed His instruction. Lord, let us have ears thathear you and eyes that see your hand. Let us humble ourselves and seek Your good plan. Let us realize the amazing privilege You still give us to be Your hands and Your feet here on earth.

”He said to them:’ You are well aware that it is against our law for a Jew to associate with or visit a Gentile. But God has shown me that I should not call anyone impure or unclean.” Acts 10:28