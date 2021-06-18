Sheila Ann DeAtley of Dover, KY, age 56 years, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Sheila was born July 1, 1964 in West Union, Ohio to the late Robert and Barbara (Thomas) Spires. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only child, J.R. Hayslip, and sister-in-law Debbie Spires.

Sheila attended Pleasant Valley Church in Waverly, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband whom she married May 2, 2014, Michael DeAtley of Dover, Kentucky; stepson Blake DeAtley of Aberdeen; sister Barbara Spires; two brothers, Robert Spires Jr. and Brenda of Manchester and Thomas Spires and Daphne of Manchester; grandchildren Garet Hayslip and Lindsey and Jaxen DeAtley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Wayne Smith and Rusty Remmington officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held at noon until the time of the service.

