Ronald King Sr., age 61 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Ronald was born September 17, 1959 in Adams County Ohio to the late Harold and Margaret (Hughes) King.

Survivors include one son Ronald King Jr. of Peebles; special friend Janet King of Peebles; three sisters Becky Smalley of West Union; Teresa Moore of Peebles; Rhonda Simpson of Georgia; Randy King of Florida; David King of Amelia; Phillip Hughes of Loudon; Mike Hughes of Peebles; Ricky King of West Union; one grandchild Braxtyn King.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the White Oak Cemetery Association.