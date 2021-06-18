<p>The Peebles Athletic Boosters recently awarded their 2021 Senior Athlete Scholarships, four awards of $1,000 each. The winners are pictured above, clockwise from top left, Hunter White, Easton Wesley, Jacey Justice, and Lilly Gray.</p>

