Sports

PHS Athletic Boosters award scholarships

June 18, 2021

The Peebles Athletic Boosters recently awarded their 2021 Senior Athlete Scholarships, four awards of $1,000 each. The winners are pictured above, clockwise from top left, Hunter White, Easton Wesley, Jacey Justice, and Lilly Gray.

The Peebles Athletic Boosters recently awarded their 2021 Senior Athlete Scholarships, four awards of $1,000 each. The winners are pictured above, clockwise from top left, Hunter White, Easton Wesley, Jacey Justice, and Lilly Gray.