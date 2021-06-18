Mary Catherine Gustin, 96 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home, in Glen Echo, Maryland.

Mary Catherine was born in West Union, Ohio, on February 2, 1925, the daughter of the late John A and Arlie M (Freeman) Moore. Mary Catherine was a math teacher in the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, where she started the West Union Chapter of the National Honor Society. She attended the Methodist Church. Mary Catherine was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Colonial Dames of America (CDA).

In addition to her parents, Mary Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Starley Gustin, whom she married on August 18, 1946, and who died on December 7, 2014; and a sister, Virginia Herdman. Mary Catherine is survived by her son, Dennis Gustin, of West Union, Ohio; and two daughters, Elaine (Jerry) Bodlander, of Glen Echo, Maryland; and Beverly (Alan) Blake, of Loveland, Ohio. Mary Catherine will be missed by her four grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services for Mary Catherine will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at the Louisville Cemetery, in Peebles. Clarence Abbott will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary Catherine’s honor to the Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., #100, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.