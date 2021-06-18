Hubert Grooms, age 89 years, of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Hubert was born July 8, 1931 in Tiffin Township to the late Stanley and Hazel (Thatcher) Grooms.

Survivors include a brother Wayne Grooms of West Union; Nieces & Nephews Phillip Shoemaker & Carma of Peebles; Valerie Swayne & Richard of Peebles; Nicole Butcher & Eddie of West Union; Garine Shoemaker & Rebecca of Winchester; Wayne G. Grooms of West Union and several great nieces & nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. at the West Union Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.