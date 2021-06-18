Euro 2020: Group Round (Week 1)

By Isaiah and Arbutus Wuest

On Friday June 11, our family watched the opening game of the 2020 Euro at a table outside the Market Street Café in the historic district of Portsmouth. To celebrate the beginning of this long-delayed tournament, we enjoyed grilled paninis (toasted Italian sandwiches), potato chips, and iced lemonade. When it began to thunder and rain, we moved to a bench under the café’s awning. During the opening ceremony, a “virtual” Edge and Bono (from U2) along with Dutch songwriter Martin Garrix performed “We are the People,” which Garrix wrote for the tournament. This virtual performance was followed by each team’s national anthem. As the teams prepared for kickoff, a small battery-operated car delivered the match ball to the center of the field, an unnecessary bit of fanfare that gave the commentators a good laugh.

The atmosphere at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was electric as Italy took on Turkey in the first Group A match. After more than a year of watching soccer without fans, it was great to hear all the live whistling, booing, cheering, and singing in the stadium. Though fans were showing their support for the Azzurri (“The Blues” in Italian) by wearing their Mediterranean blue jerseys, the Italian squad was wearing white for this home match. The game started tensely, with Italy keeping possession and Turkey watching to strike on the counterattack. Then in the second half, the Italians found the net three times: the first an unfortunate own goal by Turkey’s Merih Demiral, the second a calmly executed finish from center striker Ciro Immobile (his first goal for Italy at a major tournament), and the third from the wily Italian left-winger, Lorenzo Insigne. In Saturday’s Group A game in Baku (Azerbaijan), the dominant Swiss team struggled to break down the determined Welsh, but then Switzerland finally picked the lock in the forty-ninth minute when Breel Emboldo buried a routine header off a corner kick. The Swiss still looked more likely to score until the seventy-fourth minute, when the Welsh center forward, Kieffer Moore, struck a powerful header off a well-worked set-piece to equalize the game.

In Group B, soccer has been overshadowed by the events of the Finland/Denmark match on Saturday afternoon in Copenhagen (Denmark), during which Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack minutes before halftime. The match was postponed as the Danish medical team worked to revive him on the pitch while his teammates encircled him to shield him from fans and reporters. Eventually, Erkison was taken off the pitch on a stretcher, waving to his supporters as he left. The most recent updates say that the twenty-nine-year-old captain is in stable condition and out of imminent danger. Many of Erikson’s teammates from his current international club (Internazionale in Italy) as well as his former club (Tottenham in England) have sent messages of support and love to Erkison and his family, and the entire soccer world is wishing him well. The result of the matches in Group B were fairly straightforward, with Belgium cruising past Russia 3–0 on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg (Russia), and Finland beating the understandably shaken Danish side 1–0 when the game resumed later on Saturday.

Saturday.

Group C had two lively opening games. On Sunday, Austria predictably beat the debuting North Macedonians 3–1 in Bucharest (Romania). Austria scored in the eighteenth minute with a beautifully executed volley from forward Stefan Lainer at eight yards as he leapt to meet a long, arching cross from left-midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, lobbing the ball back across the keeper into the far corner of the net. Then, in an odd goalkeeping error just before halftime, the almost-thirty-eight-year-old North Macedonian striker, Goran Pandev, scored an equalizing goal, becoming the second-oldest player to score at the Euros. In the second half, two straightforward goals from Austria put them comfortably

back in the lead. Sunday’s match between Netherlands/Ukraine in Amsterdam was easily the finest match in the tournament so far. After a fast-paced first half, in which the Dutch dominated the possession and came close to scoring many times, the second half finally saw two Dutch goals in rapid succession. In the fifty-second minute, Georgino Wijnaldum fired a shot past the Ukrainian keeper, who came out of the goal to try to catch a cross. Then five minutes later, after some questionable defending, Wout Weghorst drove in a volley. Over the next twenty minutes, the Dutch had many scoring opportunities, but the next goal came from the Ukrainian captain, Andriy Yarmolenko, who whipped an exquisite curving shot into the top left corner from twenty-two yards. Four minutes later, Ukraine equalized the score after a deadly free kick gave striker Roman Yaremchuk the opportunity to score a fantastic header. Agonizingly, Ukraine couldn’t hold back the Netherlands to the end of the match, and in the eighty-second minute, right-back Denzel Dumfries restored the Dutch lead with a basic header, much to the relief of all the Dutch fans watching tensely in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff arena.

In the Sunday morning Group D match between England/Croatia in London’s Wembley Stadium, the English started at a breakneck tempo, with Phil Foden hitting the post and Kalvin Phillips hitting a superb volley, but neither producing a goal. Towards the end of the first half, Croatia started taking greater control, and, while they had several good chances, their finishes were poor. Early in the second half, Kalvin Phillips broke past the defenders and fed a perfect through-ball to Raheem Sterling, who finished the goal from ten yards (his first goal in a major international competition). The remainder of the game was well-balanced, but Croatia’s lack of a true center forward cost them, and they never truly threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal. On Monday, the two unfancied sides in Group D, Scotland/Czech Republic, played in Glasgow (Scotland). Though the Scots outplayed the Czechs for much of the match, the Czech Republic won 2–0. Both goals were from forward Patrik Schick, and the second was an unbelievable strike from fifty-four yards—the furthest goal in the Euros since 1980.

Monday’s Group E match between Spain/Sweden in Seville, Spain was in perfect alignment with Spains’ recent tournament form. The stats say it all. While Spain had 86% ball possession, 90% pass accuracy, and completed 991 passes, they still failed to score against the massively impressive Swedish defensive unit. This was the first 0–0 draw in the competition. In Monday’s other Group E match, Slovakia pulled off a surprising 2–1 victory over a stagnant Polish side in St. Petersburg (Russia). In the first half, a lovely nutmeg on the left wing by Slovakia’s Robert Mak led to an unfortunate own-goal by the Polish keeper, Wojciech Szczesny, when Mak’s shot rebounded off the post and was deflected into the goal. Though Poland’s Karol Linetty equalized thirty seconds into the second half, Slovakia restored their lead in the sixty-eighth minute when Milan Skriniar dispatched a lovely half-volley from sixteen yards. This marks a hugely important victory for the Slovakians, the weakest team in Group E, who now have a very good shot at advancing to the knockout stage.

Tuesday’s Group F match between Portugal/Hungary kicked off in front of 56,000 Hungarian supporters in Budapest. For the first eighty minutes, Hungary defended well against a Portuguese side that seemed short on ideas, but on the seventieth minute, Hungary appeared to take the lead, only to have their goal chalked off for offsides. On eighty-four minutes, the floodgates opened, and Portugal scored three times inside the final ten minutes, including a brace from Ronaldo, which took him to the top of the all-time Euro scoring charts with eleven goals. The second Group F match on Tuesday between France/Germany took place in Munich’s Football Arena. The game was interesting without being truly exciting. After German center back Mats Hummels scored an own-goal in the twentieth minute, France appeared to move into third gear, both defending and attacking extremely well, with

standout contributions from midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Galo Kante. The French added another two goals, but both were called offsides (particularly unfortunate for Kylian Mbappé, who scored the first and assisted the second). Passes from Pogba led to all the French goals, both the one that counted and the two that did not.

Looking ahead to next week, the match to watch in Group A (Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland) is Italy/Wales on Sunday, June 20 (12 pm). In tightly contested Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia), the match to watch is Spain/Poland on Saturday, June 19 (3 pm). There will be two very exciting matches in Group F (Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany): the first between Portugal/Germany on Saturday, June 19 (12 pm) and the second between Portugal/France on Wednesday, June 23 (3 pm).

Next week, we’ll be writing from our grandparents’ home in Denver, Colorado to cover the final group stage match days. Wherever you are, we hope you make time to take in some of these matches before they end on June 23. You can watch all the games live on ESPN.

Isaiah (17) and Arbutus (14) Wuest live in Adams County and play soccer for the West Union High School team.