Chris T. Grooms, age 54 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Chris was born Aut 25, 1966 in West Union, Ohio to Treber and Betty (Nichols) Grooms.

Chris attended Wesley Chapel and was a member of the Adams County Flying Club.

Survivors include his parents Treber and Betty Grooms of West Union; wife Bobbi Grooms of West Union; four daughters, Caley Grooms, Liz Grooms, Jerica Estle-Grooms, and Haven Grooms, all of West Union; one sister Caroline Grooms-Lowe and Joe of West Union; two brothers, Wes Grooms and Melinda of West Union and Ashley Grooms of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Mike Roades and Marlyn Roades officiating. Visitation will start at 11 a.m.. and go un til the time of the service.