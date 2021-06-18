Adams County history displayed in Gov. Annex

This photo shows a stubble plowing contest at the 5th Annual World Plowing Match and Conservation Exposition in Peebles, Ohio, that was attended by 14 nations and drew large crowds of people. A photograph of the Shimer Trestle on the morning of Aug. 2, 1902. A freight train was crossing the trestle when the structure started to collapse. The collapse tragically caused the death of one railroad worker. This photo was taken by David I. Gardner just hours after. *Information was sourced from the Adams County Historical Society.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Adams County history now decorates the hall of the Government Annex on Cross Street as preserved photos from the former Prather’s IGA bedeck its ivory walls.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners purchased the building to use as the new Adams County Training Center. There were numerous canvases depicting everyday life in Adams County in vivid black and white imagery in the store. The Adams County Economic and Community Development’s (ACECD) role was to safely remove and preserve each canvas so that it could be displayed once more.

One canvas, depicting an aerial view of the courthouse, was displayed in the courthouse across from the Auditor’s office.

“The Adams County Economic And Community Development office is happy to preserve and repurpose a piece of Adams County History for all to enjoy,” said Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson.