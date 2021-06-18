Adams County Community Foundation awards scholarships

Kendra Grooms Caymden Hughes Alyssa Mays

News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local Adams County students for the 2021/22 school year. “We are grateful to our partner, the Scioto Foundation, for administering our scholarship program” said Adams County Community Foundation President Paul Worley.

“These awards were provided by the Adams County Scholarship Fund, an endowment dedicated to giving financial support to Adams County citizens pursuing college or vocational post-secondary education. We are especially proud that 10 outstanding Adams County citizens applied for the first available scholarships since the endowment fund was established in 2020.”

Those receiving awards include two West Union High School students. Haley Butcher will be pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Marketing at Morehead State University, and Kendra Grooms will be attending Rio Grande University to obtain a degree in Education with an emphasis on Science and Chemistry.

Caymden Hughes is a graduate of Manchester High School and is a Nursing student (BSN) at Northern Kentucky University. Two North Adams recipients are Alyssa Mays, who will attend Marietta College to major in Biology and Pre-Med and Roxie McNeilan (photo unavailable) who plans to complete a degree in Social Work at Southern New Hampshire University.

The Adams County Community Foundation, in partnership with the Scioto Foundation, will continue to support post-secondary education for Adams County citizens interested in attending college or vocational training. Anyone can give to the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

You can contribute to the fund through the website at www.accfo.org or directly with a check to the Adams County Community Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, Ohio 45693. When you give, the endowment grows forever to make more scholarships available for our students. The Foundation also accepts a variety of assets including appreciated stocks, real estate and other assets.

The Foundation encourages readers to “like” their Facebook page, visit their website at www.accfo.org or call with questions at (937) 544-8659.