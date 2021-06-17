WU’s Grooms signs with Rio Track

By Mark Carpenter

In a signing ceremony held on Sunday, June 13 at West Union High School, WUHS senior Kendra Grooms officially signed her letter of intent to continue her track and field career at the collegiate level, inking her LOI with Rio Grande University.

Kendra was a multi-sport athlete at West Union, and her name is in the school record books for track, cross-country, and soccer. She will now take her numerous talents both on the track and in the classroom to Rio Grande University, pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.

“I enjoyed participating in sports all throughout high school,” Grooms said at the ceremony. “I could not have done that without my family and my coaches who supported me along the way. I look forward to my future at Rio Grande and hope to make my hometown proud.”

Kendra is the daughter of Daniel Grooms and Melinda Stroup.