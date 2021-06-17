PHS hosts 2021 Lady Indians Basketball Camp

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Peebles Lady Indians have a new varsity basketball coach, PHS grad Sidney Pell, and she and her staff jumped right into the fire, hosting their Lady Indians Basketball Camp from June 7-9 in the PHS gymnasium.

The camp doubled as an introduction of Pell to the youngest Lady Indians as well as a chance for those campers to work on the fundamentals of basketball and have fun in the process. On the first night of camp, Rio Grande women’s basketball coach and Peebles grad David Smalley spoke to the campers on the importance of hard work as their careers progressed through junior high and high school plus the importance of being a good teammate.

Campers for the three-day event included: Kendi Minton, Ella Schutte, Sophie Watson, Emily Burns, Aleeyah Purdue, Aubrey Sturgill, Peyton Purcell, Ava Smalley, Alyssa Smalley, Trudi Kremin, Cole Knechtly, Rylen Early, Savannah Early, Paysen Shively, Jerzi Tong, Kenzleigh Gross, Avery Stephens, Raelynn Swango, Kendall Myers, Avery Myers, Violette Gonzalez, Charlotte Gonzalez, Emily Parker, Reese Davis, Lydia Myers, Addison Puckett, Rayna Beckham, Amryn Carroll, Lillie Nichols, Kierra Scott, Maddie Stout, and Jocelyn Hall.

Current Lady Indians on hand to lend assistance were: Lydia Maddox, Abigail Smallry, Lainee Barr, Bella Crum, Ashlynn Abbott, Angel Gray, MaRhea Unger, Rylee Barr, Payton Johnson, Caydence Carroll, Izzy Scott, Gracey Rowland, Summer Bird, Lily McFarland, Marisa Moore, Emmi Nichols, and Natalee Workman.

The coaching staff directing the camp included: Coach Pell, Brady Johnson, Lisa Scott, Adam Carroll, and Hope Brown.