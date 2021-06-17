Letting go

I just dropped off my son to enlist in the Army. We’re proud and excited for him. Yet, it was a strange mix of emotions as I watched him strap on his overnight bag and walk further away from my protection and closer into the unknown of his future. I knew it would happen someday. It just didn’t seem like it would get here so quickly.

A few minutes later, I found myself wandering aimlessly around Meijer, putting things in my cart that I didn’t even need. If you know me, that is not normal behavior. I hate to shop. I’m frugal with my money. I have a mountain of things waiting to get done at home. I never do this. Why was I even there?

Then it occurred to me that, while I may be missing the ‘shopping gene,’ I definitely got a double dose of the ‘nesting gene.’ I think that, subconsciously, I was trying to fill my nest back up when it started to feel like some of it was flying away.

Our oldest daughter has moved out and is taking classes to be a vet tech, in between working long hours at the veterinary office that she loves. I bribed our second oldest with a new bedroom if she would stay home while she goes to college to become a math teacher. The younger three are not far behind.

I’m happy that our kids are finding their own way. Really, I am. I mean, we raised them to be independent, right? Well, here they are, stretching their wings. I just wasn’t prepared for the subtle emptiness along the way. We used to all be home every night for dinner together. Now, with their own schedules, we are lucky if we have four of us home for a meal. Family vacations often have one or two missing because they can’t get the time off work. I have to say, I’m not a fan.

A few years ago, we built on to our home so it would comfortably fit all eight of us. Some thought that was a dumb move, since four of the six were teenagers already. But we didn’t do it just because we wanted a bigger house. Ugh. No. Too much cleaning. I was looking at the bigger picture and operating under the Field of Dreams mentality. “If we build it, they will come.” I love a full house.

In this season of our life, my husband and I laugh because there are often more kids here when we wake up than when we went to bed. Our teenagers often show up at curfew with friends, and that’s okay. I’d rather them be here than out running

around. I love spontaneous campfire gatherings, hanging out on the back deck, game nights, cornhole, swimming, and ping-pong. I love when there are air mattresses and extra blankets and pillows strewn about because friends joined in. I love dinner around the kitchen table, heads bowed and prayers said. I love all the hugs and ‘I love you’s’ and tucking in at night. I love waking whoever stayed on Saturday night and getting them up to fill a pew at church on Sunday morning. I just do.

But my dream for our home goes far beyond this season. We figure if all six of them eventually get married, that would be at least 12 people here on holidays. And, God willing, I hope to have grandbabies here one day, doing all of the fun things with us that we are doing with our own kids right now. I know it may not end up being the reality, but it’s my dream.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s not always a bowl of cherries. There are times I count down the minutes to have just a few moments of peace. Some days the hormones flying around this place make me want to pull my hair out. (Hence, my constant supply of coffee and wine.) We try our best. We struggle. Sometimes we fail. But we are in it together.

As parents, all we can do is train them up in the way they should go, as it tells us in Proverbs 22:6, and pray for them continuously. Sometimes they will turn and run in the other direction, with minds of their own, making their own decisions without asking us first. They will make their own mistakes, just like we did. It’s a difficult transition. My mama’s heart wants to keep them safe under my wing, but if they are always relying on me, they won’t have a chance to rely completely on God. His big picture for them is significantly more beautiful than my Field of Dreams. So, in faith, I am learning to let go. I will step back and give them room to see how God can work in their lives the way He has worked in mine.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

For those of you with young families, hold them tight. It happens fast.

Have a blessed week, friends!