HB 305 stalls, school districts wait to learn fate

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

As the committee now passes around the Ohio Fair School Funding Plan (HB 305) local districts trepidatiously wait to learn the fate of their schools.

The issue of fair funding was first introduced in the 1990s when DeRolph v. State became a landmark case in which the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that the state’s method for funding public education was unconstitutional. On March 24, 1997, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled in a 4–3 decision that the state funding system “fails to provide for a thorough and efficient system of common schools,” as required by the Ohio Constitution, and directed the state to find a remedy. The court would look at the case several times over the next 12 years before it relinquished jurisdiction, but the underlying problems with the school funding system remain to this day.

On Dec. 3, 2020, the House passed HB 305, sponsored by Speaker Robert R. Cupp (R) and Rep. John Patterson (D). The passage of HB 305 was the culmination of three years of work by the Cupp-Patterson workgroup comprised of selected legislators, superintendents and treasurers.

According to the Ohio Education Policy Institute, HB 305, as passed by the House, addresses adequacy with the following components:

• A new input-based methodology for determining the base cost amount (which will vary based on district demographics). The base cost amount can be thought of as the cost to educate the typical student in the typical district. According to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission (LSC) Fiscal Note on HB 305, the statewide average base cost would be $7,199 per pupil if HB 305 were fully implemented in FY21. As discussed immediately above, Ohio’s state aid formula has not employed an objective methodology for determining the base cost since FY11.

• The input-based methodology for the base cost calculation also implies that the HB 305 school funding plan will provide funding to Ohio’s school districts based on their enrollment as opposed to their Formula ADM (Formula ADM, which has been in use for over 20 years, also included community school and some voucher students). This means that community schools and EdChoice, Jon Peterson and Autism voucher students will be funded directly by the state and the funding deductions from state aid for these students will no longer be employed.

• A 72.5% increase in funding for economically disadvantaged students is included in HB 305. This funding will not be subject to the phase-in and would be funded before any other component of the formula. This component of HB 305 addresses a glaring need as OEPI research has shown that funding for economically disadvantaged students in Ohio over the past 20 years has increased by 22.3% while the number of economically disadvantaged students has increased by 61.0% over the same time span.

HB 305 also includes a directive and funding for three cost studies to be undertaken over the next two years to determine adequate funding levels for:

1. Students with disabilities – this study will review and update the special education weights that were last updated in 2007.

2. The additional cost of educating economically disadvantaged students – not previously studied in Ohio. Note that the increase in funding for economically disadvantaged students already included in HB 305 (see above) is to be considered a down payment on the additional funding expected to be recommended by the study.

3. English learners (EL) – the additional cost of educating English learners has not previously been studied in Ohio. (Note: at the time this article was written, funding for these studies as well as several others had been placed into the SB 310 – the Capital Appropriations Bill.)

Additionally, equity is addressed by a new method for determining the state and local share of funding based on a sliding scale including both income and property capacity. This new measure takes into account the size of the local property tax base and the ability of district residents to raise local tax revenue while avoiding the deficiencies of the State Share Index which was in place in Ohio’s school funding formula from FY14-FY19.

The continued funding of Targeted Assistance and Capacity Aid of the funding formula provides additional funding to lower wealth school districts to allow them to pursue local educational initiatives in the same manner that wealthier school districts are able. Equity (and reduced reliance on local property taxes) is enhanced by funding components like this that allow less wealthy districts the ability to provide educational services that “go beyond the formula” similar to that in wealthier districts.

The improved state and local share calculation and the retention of Targeted Assistance and Capacity Aid are the two biggest drivers of the equity of the school funding formula.

On June 1, the Senate unveiled their overhaul on the bill which:

• removes the House’s Fair School Funding Plan and replaces it with a new funding formula that utilizes a different base cost methodology and restores the State Share Index (SSI) to determine state and local share calculation;

• establishes a base cost methodology under which the per-pupil base cost amount is $6,065 in FY 2022 and $6,110 in FY 2023;

• maintains the Student Wellness and Success Funds with a $350 million appropriation in fiscal year (FY) 2022 and $300 million in FY 2023;

• maintains the gain cap and transitional aid guarantees for certain districts;

• provides gain cap relief for growing districts, gap aid, and a formula transition supplement, or guarantee, to eligible districts;

• establishes a direct funding mechanism for students enrolled in community schools, STEM schools, and nonpublic schools through a voucher program;

• maintains the district deduction for students who open enroll to another district;

• increases the EdChoice voucher payment amounts to $5,500 for K-8 students and $7,500 for 9-12 students (currently, those amounts are set at $4,650 and $6,000, respectively);

• expands EdChoice eligibility to restore the high school eligibility and sibling eligibility provisions that were previously repealed;

• removes the bill’s provision that extends to Dec. 31, 2021, the temporary authorization for boards of education and other public bodies to meet via electronic technology, which is currently set to expire July 1, 2021;

• eliminates bus purchase funding;

• removes geographic restrictions on where new community schools can be created;

• maintains the bill’s temporary prohibition on creating new academic distress commissions (ADCs) and establishes a process by which the Lorain City School District can be relieved from the oversight of its ADC;

• maintains the bill’s provisions regarding computer science education; and

• maintains the bill’s provisions regarding prohibitions on mass transit use by school districts for community and nonpublic school students.

With these proposed changes, the Senate released projections on how the revisions would affect the state’s school districts. Upon seeing the inequitable funding Manchester Local School District would receive, Superintendent Brian Rau sent an e-mail to State Senator Terry Johnson on June 3.

“To say that I am terribly disappointed in the Senate’s version of the budget is a HUGE understatement. We are starting next school year in a $1.2 million deficit (after decreasing expenditures to the lowest since the inception of the district) and the simulation provides us a mere $157,853 in additional state aide. That is not even a Band-Aid for us,” said Rau.

While he could comprehend MLSD was nothing but a blip in passing for the majority of the Senate, he could not accept the financial treatment their district has endured in the past few years.

“In addition, I know the Senate as a whole does not care about Manchester Local Schools, our community, or our students. The table below (H.B. 110, In Senate Finance (L 134 0001-5) evidences this as a comparison of similar districts that I compared us with in my Senate Committee testimony and our meeting with you. The disparities that continue to present themselves are absolutely astounding,” said Rau.

District State-Aid Estimates:

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District

FY21: $7.3 million

FY22: $7.3 million

Bright Local Schools

FY21: $6.2 million

FY22: $6.8 million

$644,000 (from HB 305)

Fairfield City School District

FY21: $8 million

FY22: $8.3 million

$290,000 (from HB 305)

In comparison, MLSD receives $3.8 million in FY21 and $3.9 million in FY22.

“I want everyone to know that I will continue to fight for what our students and staff rightfully deserve and are entitled to, which is equitable funding. I am not pleased with these projections. I will have to continue to say ‘no’ to many things in our district due to starting next school year with a $1.2 million deficit before the staff and students ever step foot on the campus. We have projects that we need completed and initiatives that we would like to build and sustain, all of which ESSER funds cannot do (sustain). With all due respect, this list is seemingly endless,” said Rau.

In the e-mail, Rau requested to know what the plan was for Manchester Local Schools to begin receiving equitable funding, so that it may be able to effectively function as a district.

“Do you have a plan or ideas on how we will be able to receive additional funding that would be (not more but) equitable to our similar counterparts? If we receive no additional state assistance, the stark reality of our situation remains that we will deplete your balance by the end of FY25. At the end of FY22, we will have lost nearly $3.5 million of our unreserved fund balance, with the remaining $2.8 million balance decreasing to negative figures in the three subsequent years. Unequitable funding is decimating our incredible, high-achieving district. I implore you to please speak to Senators about our situation,” said Rau, in closing.

Johnson responded to his e-mail on June, 4, stating that the funding simulations did not include the additional funding he advanced in HB 164 and that is maintained in HB 110 FY22/23 Budget Bill. He further stated that in FY 21 the provision is expected to provide an additional $2.4 million to MLSD.

Even if $2.4 million is deposited into the FY21 budget, however, it would only make the district “break even” as it would simply cushion their $2 million in deficit spending.

“The district is going to continue to work with the legislature to remedy the equitable funding situation,” said Rau.

The discrepancies in the formula between the House and Senate will now be worked out in conference committee. It is anticipated the budget will be signed by July 1.