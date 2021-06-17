Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

We have several exciting programs coming up at our libraries! First, visit the West Union Library on Monday, June 21 to learn all about owls. Starting at 11 a.m., the Cincinnati non-profit Raptor Inc. will visit the library with three live owl ambassadors. This program will focus specifically on owls native to our area, so you’ll discover the diets, habitats, and other fun facts about our local owl species. Seating is limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the West Union Library at (937) 544-2591.

Another exciting event coming up is the North Adams Library’s DIY Bird Feeder family program on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. Participants of all ages will get to make and decorate one of two types of DIY bird feeders. You can then take them home to attract birds to your yard and watch the different Ohio birds that come to feed. Supplies and space are limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the North Adams Library at (937) 386-2556.

At the Manchester Library, families can pre-register for their Flower Fun program on Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. Individuals of all ages will be able to decorate their own flower pots and fill them with soil, flower seeds, rocks, and one or two mini garden pieces. Take it home and watch the magic grow! Due to limited space and supplies, please call the Manchester Library at (937) 549-3359 to sign up.

Library Resource Spotlight: Need a COVID-19 test? The Adams County Public Library has free COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits. Our library is partnering with the Adams County Health Department to offer these Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Tests to the public at no charge via our curbside and drive-thru services. To perform the test, you’ll need an internet connection and a device with a webcam, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You’ll also need to provide an email address and download the free NAVICA app to live chat with a qualified eMed telehealth proctor. The proctor will guide you through the test and help read your results. To pick up your test, simply visit your local library branch and use their curbside or drive-thru services to state how many test kits you need.

Remember, from now until Aug. 12, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12 – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to sign up for our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program! Going on now until July 31, children, teens, and adults can sign up at their local library branch or online using Beanstack. Simply track your reading and activities to earn fun prizes.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p. m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.