News Release

The University of Rio Grande is well-represented on the 2021 River States Conference Baseball & Softball Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The conference honored 112 baseball and 94 softball student-athletes, including 10 members of the RedStorm baseball team and 11 members of the Rio softball team.

Baseball honorees included graduate seniors Zach Kendall (Troy) and Jon Erhard (Newark); seniors Kent Reeser (Miamisburg), Eli Daniels (Minford) and Trey Meade (Seaman, a North Adams HS graduate); sophomore Andrew Mershon (Patriot); and freshmen Trey Carter (Wheelersburg), Josh Faro (Gallipolis), Deric King (Springfield) and Trenton Overturf (West Frankfort, Ill.).

Members of the RedStorm softball team who were recognized included seniors Morgan Santos (Dayton), Clara Janofa (Salem), Kayla Slutz (Navarre) and Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point); juniors Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield), Taylor Webb (Willow Wood), Zoe Doll (Minford) and Lexi Hart (Johnstown); sophomores Emily Crossen (Ashland), Chase Arndt (Clyde) and Cierra Roberts (Bidwell).

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Asbury (Ky.) University led RSC baseball with 16 team members named, while Carlow (Pa.) University led RSC softball with 14 selections.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.