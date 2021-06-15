Louie Fulton

Louis Fulton, age 84 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital. Louis was born April 29, 1937 in Locust Grove, Ohio to the late Harold and Thelma (Cooley) Fulton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Dale, and one sister Nancy Rigdon Goins.

Louis worked at Swonger Dairy for 12 years, was an Adams County Sheriff for 12 years, worked at GE Peebles Test Operation, and was a bailiff for Judge Alan Foster. Louis was also a member of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #38, Pike County Shriners Club where he was a past president, and a member of the Waverly Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Fulton of Peebles; one daughter Kathy Knauff and Bill of West Union; three sons, David Fulton and Lea of Hillsboro, Rick Fulton and Judy of West Union, and Terrance Tee Thomas of Peebles; one sister Janet Johnson and Danny of West Union; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Union Hill Church with Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Union Hill Church with Masonic Services at 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pike County Shriners Club.