John W. Boris II, 91, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 22, 1929 in New Jersey, son of the late John W. Boris and Anna Good Cybulski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Leona; second wife, Marge; and a sister, Leona Theel.

He is survived by his children, James “Jimmy” Boris and John W. Boris III; and a sister, Caroline (the late Joseph) Pozniewski.

John will be cremated. No services will be held at this

time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

