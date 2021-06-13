Helen Shields age 74 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on June 10, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center. Helen was born on June 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Joe Dave and Sarah Ann (Green) Miller in Maysville, Kentucky.

Survivors include her husband Roy Shields of West Union, Ohio; three daughters, Carry DeAtley of Louisiana, Rachel Hamilton of Alabama, and Becky Tadlock of West Union, Ohio; one son, Chris Shields of Hebron, Kentucky; two brother,s Ralph Miller of Aberdeen, Ohio and Earl Miller of Manchester, Ohio; one sister, Hazel Ham of Sedalia, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Following cremation private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Helen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.