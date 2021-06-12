The work-food balance

By Morgan Campbell

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

Returning to a more normal and structured workday, away from home, may be difficult for those of us that have spent the last year working from home. One big change may be the eating patterns we have developed having our home refrigerator at our disposal 24/7. So, what can we take back to our offices with us to snack on but stay healthy? Here are a few things to consider and bring with you while you transition back to the office and change your eating patterns.

Sunflower seeds are a good source of protein and fiber. There are multiple flavors, shelled or unshelled, roasted or raw, salted or unsalted. And they are easy to store in your desk and do not require refrigeration.

Nut butter or hummus is another good source of protein that you can pair with whole-grain crackers for a more fulfilling and satisfying snack food.

Popcorn is a whole-grain and comes in many different flavors sweet and savory. Watch the amount of sodium and butter that is added. Try to choose lightly salted or popcorn seasoned with herbs and spices.

If you are craving chocolate, choose dark chocolate. There are more health benefits to dark chocolate, like antioxidants, improves risk factors for heart disease, and may lower blood pressure.

When preparing your lunch and snacks for the workday consider this:

How often/are you permitted to eat at your workspace?

Is there refrigeration available or do you need ice packs in your lunch bag?

Do you have access to warming your food up if it is meant to be hot?

Try to include all five food groups in your lunch: fruit, vegetable, whole-grain, protein, and dairy.

Check out celebrateyourplate.org for healthy snack and lunch recipes. For any questions please email me at Campbell.2382@osu.edu or call the extension office at (937) 544-2339.