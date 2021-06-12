Information for the local farmers

Another wet week ahead, at least this is what the meteorologist have forecasted for southern Ohio. Producers could use a little less precipitation to aid in finishing up soybean planting, side dressing corn, and harvesting first cutting of hay. The crops that have been planted are emerging very well and off to a good start, the only problem the weeds and insects are emerging very well and off to a good start too. June is a busy month for the sprayer, so I want to discuss a few considerations when applying any type of pesticide when the need arises.

Pesticides should be considered a valuable tool for farmers to control pest in row crops, forages, and on livestock. Just as any tool in the toolbox they serve a purpose and should be utilized properly. Before filling up the sprayer and heading to the field consider the following factors.

· Do you know your pest? Proper identifying of the pest creating the issues should be first and foremost. Properly identifying the pest at hand allows you to choose the right pesticide or other methods of control.

· What is the amount of damage? For some pest such as Bean Leaf Beetle this will depend on amount of leaf defoliation. For other pest such as weeds this is population or plant per sq ft area.

· Is there other means of control? Sometimes pesticides are considered the only option, there might be other suitable options, such as traps, biological control, cultural control, or mechanical control.

· Consider time of application. Timing is critical for pesticides to be most effective and prevent damage to other species. For example, applications of insecticides should be done early in the morning or late in the evening to prevent non target applications to pollinators. Apply herbicides when the plant is actively growing, and late morning will have the best results.

· Rotate your pesticide products. This is critical in maintaining the integrity of pesticide products. Just as we have learned with Glyphosate (roundup) Weeds can become resistant overtime. The same holds true

with other pesticides such as insecticides and fungicides. Avoid using the same product year after year and follow the labeled rate of application.

· Apply the pesticide properly. Maintaining and calibrating your sprayer to apply the product evenly and accurately is critical for proper control. Read and follow the pesticide label for proper application rates and nozzle use.

Some other details to cover:

· USDA FSA will open a sign-up period for CFAP #2 Assistance program for Livestock, row crop, and specialty crop producers effected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Call (937) 544 -2033 for assistance.

· July 15 is the set deadline to report acreage planted to spring crops such as corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa, Tomatoes, Potatoes and more. Contact the FSA Office to report once crops are planted.

· Highland County OSU Extension BQA Event this summer include June 15 from 5 – 7:45 p.m. located at Union Stock Yards call (937) 393-1958 to RSVP. July 16 the Highland County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a second BQA recertification event, call (937) 393-1111 to RSVP This will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

· September 14- Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 – 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

From the field:

· Corn and soybean planting progressing 90% corn 80% beans.

· More hay was made over the weekend some dry some silage baled.

· Starting to scout alfalfa for potato leaf hopper.

· Winter Wheat in Feeks Stage 11.1 meaning kernels are in the milk stage.

· Pasture clipping

· Corn Side Dressing starting to take place.

· Start scouting for Water hemp and Palmer Amaranth

· Consider fertilizer applications after first cutting of hay (grass hay mix removes on average 12lbs of phosphorus and 48 lbs of potassium per ton of yield)

· Tobacco transplanting progressing between the rains.

· Scout for Cucumber beetle on cucurbit crops and the Colorado Potato Beetle on potatoes.