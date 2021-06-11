West Union Council discusses upcoming events, squad purchase

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The West Union Village Council met on June 8 to discuss upcoming events, the potential purchase of a squad vehicle, and other business.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on May 25, 2021, was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Donna Young to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of May for the net amount of $4,253.36 was seconded by Steve Rothwell, the council agreed.

Councilman Jason Francis was appointed to the Emergency Management Executive Board.

West Union Lions Club President Matthew Sheeley announced that the Lions Club Fourth of July parade would be at 1:30 p.m. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m.

“The Methodist Church is planning on having a cookout at the church following the parade as usual. We are looking for someone to sing the National Anthem, so if anyone has any volunteers, we’re open to suggestions. Decorate your car, come on out and join us,” said Sheeley. More information will be prepared and posted in the local newspapers.

Sheeley also reported that the Adams County Freedom Festival is June 26 at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m, located at Adams County Fairgrounds.

“We will receive bids on the 24th of June for the Panhandle Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. The only other thing I have, is as you know, we have Ripley’s squad. [Administrator Craig] Hauke called [Asst. Chief] Danni Studebaker and offered that to her for $50,000 as it sets. It’s got two MARCS radios in it worth about $10,000, and a load system in it, which is about $40,000,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

The finance committee will discuss the purchase of the vehicle in their next meeting on June 22.

Studebaker reported 53 runs for the month with 921 runs for the year.

“As you know, we’ve cut down to one squad over the weekends. It’s worked out pretty well so far,” said Studebaker.

Solicitor Lisa Rothwell reported that eight cases were handled that morning.

“Two of which had been outstanding bench warrants from two years ago, but we got those processed and finished. There is one that we continued, we have the same thing coming up on Thursday,” she said.

Rothwell has also been working on drafting the ordinance for the food truck. The draft was distributed to council members, and a decision on moving forward will be made at the next meeting on June 22. Along with the ordinance draft, Francis also prepared a preliminary permit application.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to enter into executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.