The 2020 EURO: a Primer

By Isaiah and Arbutus Wuest

Five summers ago, we spent many afternoons walking down our gravel lane to our neighbor Carl’s back porch so that we could watch the 2016 Euro Soccer Tournament on our laptop computer using his wifi signal. Weathering extreme heat and humidity as well as several thunderstorms, we enjoyed the cold bottles of water and cookies that Carl delivered to us as we shared in the global tradition of watching what is known around the world as “the beautiful game.”

If you haven’t ever heard of or watched the Euro Tournament before, it’s probably very confusing—particularly this year, when you might naturally wonder, “Why is it the 2020 Euro when it’s 2021?” The answer, unsurprisingly, is that the Euro was cancelled last year because of the COVID pandemic. Nevertheless, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is still calling it “Euro 2020.” (Note that in most parts of the world, “soccer” is known as “football.”)

The Euro brings together the best international soccer teams in Europe and has been held every four years since 1960. Most years, there is a single European host country, but this year, the tournament will be hosted in 11 different cities: Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Copenhagen (Denmark), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bucharest (Romania), London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Sevilla (Spain), Munich (Germany), and Budapest (Hungary).

The Euro’s format is similar to the FIFA World Cup, but 24 national teams (instead of 32) qualify through numerous round-robin matches that are played during the course of the year prior to the competition. Based on FIFA rankings, these qualifying teams are seeded into six groups (whereas the World Cup has eight), with four teams per group. Following are the 24 teams that qualified for the 2020 Euro: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland (Group A); Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia (Group B); Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia (Group C); England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic (Group D); Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia (Group E); Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany (Group F). Each team in the group plays every other team in the group only once. With each team playing three games, there are 36 games in the group stage, and these will take place between June 11 and June 23.

The top two teams from each group, along with the top four third place teams, proceed to the round of 16. Points are awarded as follows: 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. Teams that are tied on points are separated by goal difference (the number of goals conceded is subtracted from those scored). If necessary, several additional tie breakers are employed, with the final coming to a flip of a coin. This agonizing tiebreaker did come into play in the 1968 Euro semi-final, when Italy beat USSR on a coin toss.

From the round of 16 on, the competition proceeds in single-elimination fashion. This year, the round of 16 matches will be held between June 26 and 29. The quarter-finals are scheduled for July 2 and 3. The semifinals, scheduled for July 6 and 7, and final, scheduled for July 11, will be hosted in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Having established the basic mechanics of the Euro tournament, we will now highlight the top matches to watch in the group stages during the coming week.

The Group D match on Sunday, June 13 (at 9 a.m.) pits old rivals England / Croatia against each other for the fourth time in recent history (Croatia beat England 2–1 in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, England reversed that in the 2018 Nations League group stage, and then they tied 0–0 in the same tournament). Though England has not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, the “Three Lions” are coming into this tournament as a favorite, with a talented attacking lineup (including Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Marcus Rashford) as well as a skilled defense (including Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford). England is favored as a potential overall champion for this Euro—if some of their key players can avoid the injury issues that have plagued them in the recent past. Since Croatia’s incredible second-place finish in the 2018 World Cup, the team has lost several key players. In the World Cup qualifiers this past spring, they lost to Slovenia (0–1) and tied low-ranking Armenia (1–1). Nevertheless, their midfield remains talented, with Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, and 35-year old Luka Modrić as their captain, though this may be his last major competition.

While Group C is arguably the weakest group in the competition, the match between Netherlands / Ukraine on Sunday, June 13 (at 3 p.m.) could be interesting. The Dutch are notorious under-achievers in international soccer, though the Netherlands has produced some of the greatest players and teams of all time. While the innovative Dutch team of the 1970’s made it to consecutive World Cup finals, they failed to get the cup both times, as did the 2010 team, who lost to Spain in the final. They did break this habit once when the 1988 team won the Euro, but it will be remain to be seen if they can perform this year. While Ukraine won their qualifying group ahead of the (then) struggling Portuguese team, they lost the majority of their international games last fall. While the Netherlands is more likely to win, it will be interesting to see what Ukraine can do, as they managed a surprising draw against France in March.

Midweek, the Group B match between top-ranking Belgium and the very strong Denmark team on Thursday, June 17 (at 12 noon) should be exciting. Group B, which happens to be comprised of all northern European teams, is a fairly competitive group. As one of the most talented teams in the tournament, Belgium is the favorite for this match. However, their best player, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, was injured during the European Champions League final on May 29, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to take part in any of the Euro matches. Denmark has a mixed history in international tournaments. Their rising team of the 1990s won the 1992 Euro and made it to the quarter finals in the 1998 World Cup, but then lost to Brazil. They only narrowly lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup round of sixteen, and they look strong enough to challenge Belgium in this Group B match.

Surprisingly, the teams that excel in the World Cup do not always do well in the Euro, and some of the weaker European teams are able to go further in the Euro because there is not the added competition from other teams throughout the world, particularly the South American World Cup champions, Brazil and Argentina.

Next week, we’ll highlight the matches to watch for the second round of the Euro 2020 group stage games: Spain/Poland in Group E (Saturday, June 19), Wales/Italy in Group A (Sunday, June 20), and Portugal / France in Group F (Wednesday, June 23).

With the week ahead looking hot and muggy, we hope you will seek some shelter and solace during the heat of midday by watching some of “the beautiful game” yourself.

Isaiah (17) and Arbutus (14) Wuest live in Adams County and play soccer for the West Union High School team.