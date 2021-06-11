Superintendent Brian Rau reads off the three bids obtained for the MLSD roof project. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education met on June 9 to discuss the bids on the district’s roof project and complete other business.

A motion by board member Dana Thornburg to approve the agenda as presented was seconded by board member Joel Hanson, the board agreed.

“We did have our open bids today for the roof project. We had three bids, one from Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, they came in over 10 percent of the estimate. Lee Restoration Ltd., they appear to be $22,000 below the estimate, and Kelley Brothers Roofing appears to be six percent above the estimate. The Beuhrer Group is doing what they need to do next to make sure to validate the bids, and we’ll bring them to you next week for approval,” said Superintendent Brian Rau.

A motion by Thornburg to approve the regular board meeting minutes of May 12, 2021, was seconded by Hanson, the board agreed.

A motion by President Rick Foster to approve the May 2021 financial reports – cash summary, receipts, expenditures, appropriations and investments (accept the insurance quote from Berndt and Murfin Insurance (SORSA), award the contract to Berndt and Murfin for the 2021-22 school year effective July 1, 2021, approve the Foodservice Compliance Consulting Agreement with the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council and approve the Amendment to Appropriations and Amended Certificate) was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by Hanson to enter into executive session as per O.R.C. 121.22 for the purpose of (G-1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion and compensation of public employees and (G-4) preparing for negotiations was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by Thornburg to employ Jared Fenton as a Junior High/High School Summer School Teacher contingent upon ESSER II funds effective beginning the 2020-21 year was seconded by Hanson, the board agreed.

A motion by Thornburg to employ the following teachers (Sean Inman and Ginia Wells) on one-year limited teacher contracts effective for the 2021-2022 school year was seconded by Foster, the board agreed.

A motion by Hanson to approve re-employing Angela Dunn on continuing contracts effective for the 2021-22 school year was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by Foster to hereby employ the following advisors and coaches (Matthias Applegate, Cody Carter, Josh Reaves, Adam Poole, Nicole Whitley, Timothy Davis, Sean Inman, and Victoria Chaney) on one-year limited supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by Foster to rescind the Limited Teaching Contract for Aaron Wolf effective June 4, 2021, was seconded by Hanson, the board agreed.

A motion by Foster to authorize the reduction in the number of workdays for certain non-teaching (OAPSE) employees by six workdays was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

Special meeting date to award a contract for the roof project was set for June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

A motion by Hanson to adjourn was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.