On May 29, 2021 the Jefferson Alumni held their 96th annual meeting and awarded fifteen $1000 scholarships. This was made possible thanks to the generosity of many Alumni and family members and to the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth. Since 2003, the Jefferson Alumni has awarded 136 scholarships to graduating seniors.

The 7 Jefferson Alumni Scholarships funded by contributions from Alumni members or their families and with matching funds from a 2020 lump sum donation from Ron Lykins were:

Braxton Blanton

Braxton is a graduate of West Union High School where he ranked #1 in a class of 95 and scored a 29 on the ACT. Through the College Credit Plus program he earned college credit from Southern State Community College his junior and senior years. He was First Team All-District in soccer his senior year. . He was a Beta Club and National Honor Society member and is a member of his church youth group where he has participated in mission trips. Braxton plans to attend West Virginia University to obtain a degree in pharmacy. He is the grandson of Brenda Spires Blanton, ’71.

Gabriella “Gabby” Brown

Gabby is a graduate of Manchester High School where she earned a 3.73 GPA while participating in FFA, Beta Club, basketball and softball. In FFA, she earned her green hand and chapter degree. Her volunteer service included visiting nursing homes, picking up trash and working at the elementary carnival. She had an injury causing her to miss 2 full seasons of basketball and softball, but worked hard in physical therapy to get cleared a month early to play softball only to have the season cancelled due to COVID. Gabby plans to attend Shawnee State University to pursue a degree in nursing and eventually become a Family Nurse Practitioner. She is the granddaughter of Daniel Brown, ’68.

Oakley Burba

Oakley is a graduate of Peebles High School where he earned a 3.91 GPA and is in the top 5 in his class. Through the College Credit Plus program he earned college credit from Southern State Community College his junior and senior years. He was All- District in golf three years, All- League one year and All- Area team two years. In basketball, he was All-League, All -Area team and First Team All-District AP and Coaches Team and Special Mention All-State. A National Honor Society member he helped at the Hope House banquet, the Big Red Raffle and blood drive. Oakley will attend the College of Mount St. Joseph major in business and play basketball. Oakley is the great-grandson of the late William Ogden ’39.

Jilliann Evans

Jilliann is a graduate of the Adams County Christian School and previously attended Peebles High School. She has a 3.53 GPA. In school, she was in cheerleading and on the Prom committee and outside of school Jilliann was in 4-H and active in her church youth group. Her brother was diagnosed with leukemia at age five which has influenced her future plans. Jilliann plans to attend Southern State Community College to pursue a career in Nursing where she can help cancer patients. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Kathryn Rose Shiveley Evans, ’55.

Madison Kirk

Madison is a graduate of Western Brown High School where she earned a 4.00 GPA and ranked 4th in a class of 223. Through the College Credit Plus program she earned college credit from Southern State Community College her junior and senior years. She was in National Honor Society and Spanish Club. She played varsity tennis four years and was captain her senior year. She has sung at nursing homes, helped with Vacation Bible School and helps with Back Pack Blessings providing weekend food packs to children. Madison is the granddaughter of the late Judy Andes Francis ‘68 who was Alumni Secretary/Treasurer for several years.

Landen Smith

Landen is a graduate of Northwest High School where he earned a 3.73 GPA and ranked 10th in a class of 110. He was in soccer, basketball, track and cross country. He participated at the state level in his freshman and sophomore years and in cross country placed 11th his junior year and sixth his senior year. He helped with Clean-Up Brush Creek, Senior Olympics, blood drives and he is a member of Friends of Scioto Brush Creek. He could not be present due to Regional Track meet where he placed 1st in the mile! Landen plans to attend Shawnee State University in electro-mechanical engineering. He is the grandson of Burl Dillow ’72.

Carlyjo “Jojo” Thomas

Jojo is a graduate of Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill, CA in a class of 292 and earned a 3.45 GPA while taking 3 AP classes and many college prep classes. She was a class officer her junior year. She played varsity field hockey all four years and track three years. In her junior year she was business manager for the yearbook and Editor-In-Chief senior year. She volunteered at Funshine Daycamp, helped with Morgan Hill Community Garden and coached children ages 4-13 at Coyote Valley Track & Field. Jojo will attend the University of Utah and major in Criminology as her career goal is to become a National Park Ranger. Carlyjo is the granddaughter of William Ray Thomas ’57.

The five Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships funded by Ron Lykins and members of the Armstrong family are:

Andrew Brown

Andrew is a graduate of Clay High School where he earned a 4.00 GPA and was class Valedictorian. He completed four AP courses and numerous college prep classes and has a 32 ACT score. He played soccer for two years and then became team manager and was also team manager for track and field. He was a member of the academic team throughout high school and was class president freshman, sophomore and junior years and was elected Student Body President his senior year. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Andrew plans to attend Miami University in Oxford where he will major in Political Science. Andrew is the grandson of the late David Brown ’67 and Peggy McHenry Brown ’68.

McKenzie Creamer

McKenzie is a graduate of Manchester High School where she earned a 3.86 GPA and was in the top 10 in her class. She was in Beta and National Honor Society where she served as recorder. She played basketball through 10th grade, but due to four knee surgeries she had to give up sports. She participated in the College Credit Plus program and earned credit at Southern State Community College her junior and senior years. McKenzie plans to enroll at Shawnee State University and major in education to become an elementary teacher. McKenzie is the granddaughter of Burl Dillow ’72.

Molly Fuller

Molly is a graduate of West Union High School where she earned a 4.00 GPA. She ranked #1 in a class of 95 and has a 25 ACT score. She took College Credit Plus her junior and senior years earning college credit from Southern State Community College. She played soccer four years and softball and track one year. She became the school record holder in the 100 yard dash. She was captain of the soccer team and First Team All District senior year. She was in Beta and the National Honor Society and coached Pee-Wee cheerleaders, worked at her church food pantry and went on a mission trip. Molly plans to attend The Ohio State University for a bachelor’s in Kinesiology and go on for a doctorate in physical therapy. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Hazelbaker ’32.

Easton Wesley

Easton is a graduate of Peebles High School where he earned a 3.72 GPA and was a Beta Club and National Honor Society member. He played both baseball and basketball. He was in choir and the co-leader of the Fellowship of Christian Students. He is a member of his church Youth Group and performed community service by helping with a canned food drive and participated in the clean-up day in Otway. Easton will umpire knothole this summer and work at his vehicle detailing business. He will attend Shawnee State University to pursue a career in physical therapy. Easton is the grandson of the late John Edward Wesley and his great-aunt is Annette Wesley ’50.

Nevaeh Whelan

Nevaeh is a graduate of Wheelersburg High School where she earned a 3.67 GPA and has a 25 ACT score. She participated in the College Credit Plus program her junior and senior years earning college credit from Shawnee State University. She played volleyball for 2 years and is an active member of church and in the Overcomers Youth Group, sings on the praise team and, assists with technology. Nevaeh will be pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at Shawnee State University and hopes to continue her education at the University of Cincinnati to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Stepp, ’38 and granddaughter of Beverly Stepp Smith ’72.

The 2021 recipient of the Dr. James P. and Suzanne Branham Scholarship funded by Ron Lykins in memory of Coach Branham and in honor of Susie May Branham is:

Owen Hamilton

Owen is a graduate of Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Florida in a class of 315 where he earned a 4.20 GPA while taking 8 AP courses and numerous honors classes. He scored a 1420 on the SAT which is in the 98th percentile nationally. He played baseball 4 years of high school. He does media and lights at his church and helped coach his younger brother’s baseball team, and served as a peer model for kids with autism. Owen will attend the University of South Florida in the Judy Genshaft Honors College where he will pursue a degree in Civil Engineering with a focus on Environmental Engineering. He is the great-grandson of the late Corine Preston Hamilton ‘39 and the grandson of Maurice Hamilton ’62.

Ron Lykins funded 2 new scholarships for a male and for a female. Here are the Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarship recipients for 2021:

McKenzie Bailey

McKenzie is a graduate of North Adams High School with a 3.00 GPA while being employed since age 15. She worked at Reid’s Dairy Bar, Kenwood Country Club, and currently at Skyline Chili. Her employers’ recommendations attest to her work ethic. Through the College Credit Plus program she earned college credit from Southern State Community College her junior and senior years. She played JV basketball and was in Beta. She volunteered as a tutor, helped with a coat drive, assisted at the Homeless Shelter and is a member of her church youth group. McKenzie plans to attend Wilmington College in Human Resources Management. Among her Copas family members who attended Lynx and Jefferson were her grandpa Richard Copas and cousins Charles E. Copas ’68 and Joyce Nixon ’72.

Garrett L. Mielke

Garrett is a graduate of Dublin Scioto High School where he earned a 4.50 GPA and a 34 ACT score. He took rigorous courses including five AP classes, two International Baccalaureate classes and courses at The Ohio State University. He is class valedictorian. He played basketball and lacrosse and was lacrosse team captain two years. Through Younglife Capernaum he ministered to his peers with special needs. Garrett received the Celebration of Excellence Award his sophomore year. Garrett plans to attend The Ohio State University in Engineering and his ambition is to become an aerospace engineer. Garrett Lykins Mielke is the grandson of Ron Lykins ’59 who was a past Alumni officer and started the scholarship program.

If you would like to contribute to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship fund, send contributions to Linda Stepp, Secretary/Treasurer at 13370 St. Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697. Please note if you wish it to be in memory or in honor of someone.

The Jefferson Alumni is a 501(c)3 non-profit and contributions will help us continue to provide scholarships. The Jefferson Alumni set their 2022 meeting date for Saturday May 28 in the afternoon.