By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

Fresh beets are available now at our local farmer’s market and will be for the next few months. Both the roots and greens are edible and nutritious so there are many ways to include them in your diet. The most common deep colored reddish purple garden beets are often eaten boiled, either as a hot side dish or cold in a salad after cooking and adding oil and vinegar. They can also be eaten raw, microwaved, steamed, or roasted. Roasting root vegetables like beets brings out more of their natural sweetness and has become a favorite cooking technique. My favorite way to eat beets is to add pickled beets to a salad.

Beets are very nutrient-dense and are a good source of several vitamins and minerals. While higher in sugar than many other vegetables, their sugar content is similar to a serving of many fruits and does not substantially raise blood sugar levels for most people. Beets are high in the B-vitamin folate which is believed to offer heart health benefits by reducing inflammation in our bodies. One cup of cooked beets contains about 50 calories and two grams of fiber so they can help with healthy weight management. Beets are high in antioxidants which are important for their cancer-fighting properties. They also contain inorganic nitrates which are associated with healthy veins and lower blood pressure levels.

Beet greens can be eaten raw in salads, after removing the stems, or cooked as you would other greens. If including the entire stem in your beet greens, keep in mind they will take longer to cook than the greens, so chop and cook the stems first and add the greens during the last few minutes of cooking. A more recent common trend in some cultures is to use raw beet greens as leaf wraps for meat.

The greens of beets are high in vitamins K, C, and A. They are also a good source of copper, magnesium, manganese, potassium, and iron. Beet greens are high in carotenoids including beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin which offer many eye health benefits including decreasing the risk of cataracts and age- related macular degeneration. In fact, the beet greens are an excellent source of many nutrients and are among some of the most nutrient-dense vegetables. The next time you purchase beets, look for those with the greens attached and eat the whole plant for good nutrition.

For more information, please contact Marsha McCormick at the Adams County Extension Office, (937) 544-2339, or email me at mccormick.3@osu.edu. Be sure to check out the pickled beets and eggs recipe and many others at celebrateyourplate.org.